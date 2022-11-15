Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 15

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

A lasting legacy: 'Vicky has left an army of people behind her who will continue fighting': Vicky Phelan's impact on women's health in Ireland will be felt long into the future, NWCI director Orla O'Connor tells Marjorie Brennan. >>READ MORE.

Vicky Phelan is survived by her children, Amelia and Darragh, and her husband, Jim. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Elaine Loughlin: Vicky taught us to stand up to authority in all its forms: Vicky Phelan wouldn’t have wanted this piece to be published, she never sought tributes. In truth, it should never have come to this. But as journalists, it is our writing that allows us to fight for change, for purpose, for holding power to account. >>READ MORE.

Trump-backed election denier Kari Lake loses governor's race in battleground Arizona: Kari Lake, one of the most high-profile Republican candidates in the midterm elections to embrace former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in 2020, lost her bid to become the next governor of Arizona, Edison Research projected on Monday. >>READ MORE.

Aviva Stadium and Croke Park will host seven Euro 2028 games if bid approved: The Aviva Stadium and Croke Park will host seven games between them at the Euro 2028 championships should a bid to be approved by Cabinet on Tuesday prove successful. >>READ MORE.

'Nice man', 73, caught growing cannabis for second time at remote West Cork home: A 73-year-old “nice man” living in an extremely remote area of West Cork faced sentencing after being caught for the second time cultivating cannabis at his home. >>READ MORE.

Customers confused about health insurance policies, ombudsman report finds: Many private health insurance customers are unsure about their policy details, despite the average cost reaching €1,410 a year per adult, according to a review by the Pensions Ombudsman. >>READ MORE.

DEBUT: Jack Crowley made his Ireland debut off the bench against Fiji. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher

Jack Crowley in line to face Australia after Carbery and Frawley ruled out: Munster's Jack Crowley looks set to face tier-one Test opposition for the first time in his fledgling career after Joey Carbery and Ciaran Frawley were ruled out of Ireland’s clash with Australia. >>READ MORE.

Niamh Ennis: I became known as the girl who lost everything. I worried I was milking it: Niamh Ennis lost her fiancé to cancer, nine days after he was diagnosed. Her father passed away five months later. In her book, Get Unstuck, she wants to help other through difficult times in life. >>READ MORE.

Bartabas: The French impresario who's created an incredible show on Irish Travellers: His love of horses and his fascination with 'exile' cultures led Bartabas to create a show that's being performed near Paris >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today will be a bright day with sunny spells, with some showers affecting Connacht and Munster, spreading into south Leinster too this evening.

Elsewhere will have a mainly dry day. Moderate southerly winds will develop, fresh along west and south coasts. Highest temperatures of 9C to 13C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

