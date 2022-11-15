Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 15

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Today will be a bright day with sunny spells, with some showers affecting Connacht and Munster, spreading into south Leinster too this evening.
Elsewhere will have a mainly dry day. Moderate southerly winds will develop, fresh along west and south coasts. Highest temperatures of 9C to 13C.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox