Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, November 14

Grants of up to €50,000 will be available for all vacant homes as refurb scheme extended: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien had been under pressure to expand the Croí Cónaithe scheme which, up until now, has provided financial supports to refurbished vacant properties in towns and villages only. >>READ MORE.

Alleged fraudster Catherine O'Brien disqualified from racing horses in her name: Catherine O’Brien, originally from Buttevant but with an address in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, was convicted in her absence in June 2021 for breaches of animal welfare legislation and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. >>READ MORE.

Could Dual-Track education help keep students in Ireland?: Dual-track education, similar to apprenticeship programmes, could be a viable and alternative route to higher education here, writes Professor Martin Hayes. >>READ MORE.

Cork garda injured on duty remains in critical condition: The incident happened on the N25 near the Youghal bypass on the Killeagh side of the town while the officer was helping another motorist. >>READ MORE.

Suspect arrested after bomb kills six and wounds dozens more in Istanbul: Turkey’s interior minister made the announcement on Monday, adding that initial findings indicate Kurdish militants were responsible for the deadly attack. >>READ MORE.

Irish consumers do not trust Black Friday sale offers: Some 61% of shoppers do not believe the discounts advertised by retailers during the sale represent real savings. >>READ MORE.

'I am completely exhausted' - late-night prep pays off as Rathmore hang on to regain senior status: Denis “Clerk” Moynihan claims he didn’t sleep all week in the run up to the Kerry IFC decider. >>READ MORE.

Are you guilty of cyberstalking your ex?: "It’s somewhat natural considering our lives were quite significantly connected with them and when that break comes, it can be hard to disconnect fully." >>READ MORE.

Sex File: My husband is too stressed to make love: "Although it may seem odd that your husband has turned away from an activity that could, theoretically, help him to feel more relaxed, low libido and sexual aversion are common side effects of severe anxiety." >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Rain will clear this northeastwards this morning and it'll become mainly dry and sunny for a time.

Cloud will build from the southwest through the afternoon bringing rain later as southeast winds increase fresh to strong.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

