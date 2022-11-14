Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, November 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Rain will clear this northeastwards this morning and it'll become mainly dry and sunny for a time.
Cloud will build from the southwest through the afternoon bringing rain later as southeast winds increase fresh to strong.
Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox