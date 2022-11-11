Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, November 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Cork hospital healthcare assistant died after ingesting drug he took from needle bin: A large hospital has reviewed its staff security procedures and tightened its drug disposal policies following the death of a staff member who removed a powerful drug from a needle bin and ingested it at home. >>READ MORE.

Heineken Ireland attributed the hike to unprecedented cost increases across its supply chain.

Publicans hit out at 'poor timing' of increase in price of pint: Consumers are set to be hit by price hikes of up to 50c for a pint of beer in the coming weeks as Heineken Ireland has hiked the price of a keg. >>READ MORE.

Michael O'Flynn: Inflation is the root of our housing problem, not property developers: Michael O'Flynn disputes the idea that the private sector is at fault for the housing crisis has issued a list of questions for Rory Hearne to answer "promptly and publicly". >>READ MORE.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Donald Trump faces blame from Republicans as he proceeds with White House bid: Republicans have intensified their public criticism of former president Donald Trump following an unexpectedly poor showing in the midterm elections, even as he plans to announce a third White House bid next week. >>READ MORE.

Young Corkman ordered to provide urinalysis before drug-dealing sentencing: A young man caught dealing cocaine in Ballincollig in February 2020 needs to provide a series of urinalysis results before being sentenced. >>READ MORE.

Retrofitting tax incentive for small-scale landlords welcomed: Tax credit will allow retrofit spending of up to €10,000 for each property to a maximum of two properties owned by landlord. >>READ MORE.

OH WHAT A NIGHT: Munster’s Antoine Frisch takes to the field. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

After an electric night of Páirc life, what's next for the people's stadium?: The hum reeked of occasion and the fare on the field duly delivered. Now the powers that be must decide what the future looks like. >>READ MORE.

Rod Stewart: 'This is the last big tour for me': As he comes to the end of an era with his final rock'n'roll arena shows in Ireland, Rod Stewart talks music highlights, Celtic and future plans. >>READ MORE.

New ways to battle cancer: The technology helping medical science make breakthroughs: Confidence in finding lifesaving treatments is at an all-time high, thanks in part to pandemic medical breakthroughs. We talk to immunologist Prof Luke O'Neill about the ‘Covid dividend’. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Generally cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, most frequent in the western half of the country. Remaining very blustery early on with strong and gusty southerly winds, easing mainly light and variable through the afternoon. The afternoon will also see occasional sunny spells developing in Connacht and Ulster. Temperatures will stay above average for the time of year with highs of 14C to 17C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.