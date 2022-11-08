Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Cop27: Flooding, storms, and drought ‘clear signs of climate crisis’: The human toll of climate change has been laid bare, with new figures showing 15,000 heat-related deaths were recorded in Europe this year – and that figure is expected to rise significantly. >>READ MORE.

Spike expected in numbers of nurses leaving profession due to assaults: Nurses and midwives are resigning or retiring early because of the level of assaults being made against them and the exodus is expected to only worsen, their representative body has warned. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Sinn Féin hints at plan for Irish energy independence: The acknowledgment that our energy supply needs to be independent, from a person most now see as a future Taoiseach, should not be downplayed. >>READ MORE.

President Joe Biden poses for photos with Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore during a campaign rally at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden and Trump make final pitches on eve of midterms: Candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season. >>READ MORE.

Fr Peter McVerry: Hiqa would close some homeless hostels 'overnight': The number of people assisted by the Peter McVerry Trust jumped by 30% last year, with Fr Peter McVerry saying that if health watchdog Hiqa was drafted in to inspect some homeless hostels, it would close them "overnight". >>READ MORE.

Cancer worse for those on low incomes, report finds: Large imbalances in access to cancer services make the disease more devastating for people on low incomes as they face a financial and health crisis. >>READ MORE.

State plans further AIB share sale: The State plans to further reduce its stake in AIB planning to dispose of approximately 8% of its shareholding in the banks. >>READ MORE.

DIVING IN: Mack Hansen of Ireland scores his side's second try during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Duncan Casey: Champagne Ireland now taking all the right risks: A couple of years ago, it would have been hard for anyone to imagine an Irish team scoring a try like Mack Hansen did in the 50th minute of Saturday evening’s win over South Africa. >>READ MORE.

Packs, tribes, and brotherhoods: The importance of male friendships: Mary Cate Smith on the importance on male friendships. >>READ MORE.

Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil on travelling along the Blackwater for a new TG4 series: Cois Móire has the presenter tracing the Munster river from its source in Co Kerry to its mouth at Youghal, meeting all sorts of interesting people along the way. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today will be a bright, fresh day with some sunny spells and scattered heavy or thundery showers. Highest temperatures of 10C to 13C in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.