Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, November 7

Fears grow for Irish tech workers as Meta reportedly cutting thousands of jobs: Facebook parent company, Meta, is preparing to announce mass layoffs this coming week, it has been reported. >>READ MORE.

Sameh Shoukry, president of Cop27, speaking as the UN climate summit got underway yesterday, Sunday, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Picture: Peter Dejong/AP

Cop27 kicks off as UN warns that rate of sea level rises is doubling: The last eight years are on track to be the warmest on record, while the rise in sea levels has doubled in the last 30 years — just some of the “dramatic telltale signs of the impacts of climate change”. >>READ MORE.

Pádraig Hoare: Cop27 cannot simply be a talking shop — climate action is long overdue: Cop27 promises to be more target-focused than Cop26. And anyone as yet unconvinced ought to heed a stark warning made in 1989 about the urgent need for climate action. >>READ MORE.

West Cork islands 'at risk of the loss of entire communities' due to housing crisis: The islands of West Cork look idyllic but a major UCC study — incorporating the views of half the population there — points to chronic issues facing people who live on them. >>READ MORE.

Parents of Tipperary boy with rare disorder fear for his life: Parents Caitriona and Rafal Pliszka feel they are being thrown from 'pillar to post' when trying to access services for their autistic son. >>READ MORE.

John Whelan: Imminent EU ban on Russian oil shipments could cause havoc on world markets: Major shipping firms say the sanctions, without a cap below which Russian oil can be insured for shipping to non-EU countries, could paralyse global trade. >>READ MORE.

ONTO THE NEXT ONE: Ballygunner players Pauric Mahony, left, and Tadhg Foley. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Anthony Daly: Ballygunner mastering Munster wait but Na Piarsaigh will provide biggest of tests: Ballygunner will be marginal favourites against Na Piarsaigh but they’re coming up against a side with lethal inside forwards and incredible experience all over the field, both at club and inter-county level. >>READ MORE.

Peter Kay announces stand-up comedy comeback with first live tour in 12 years: Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy with his first live tour in 12 years - including two Irish dates. >>READ MORE.

From monkey brains to young boys' blood - the different ways people have tried to stay young forever: When an eccentric Monaghan inventor announced he’d found the secret of immortality, undertakers and gravediggers were not amused. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Kerry is the latest Munster county to fall under a fresh weather warning this morning, with a status yellow rain warning coming into effect at 5am.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

