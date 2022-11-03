Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, November 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Today will see occasional outbreaks of rain or showers, most frequent in the southwest of the country.
There is also the possibility of some hail and thundery downpours. Temperatures will be quite cool with highs of just 8 to 12 degrees. Variable winds, mainly light to moderate in strength, though it will remain blustery at times near coasts.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox