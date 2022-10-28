Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, October 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Northern Ireland set for pre-Christmas Assembly election as deadline passes: Northern Ireland is on course for a pre-Christmas Assembly election as the deadline to restore devolved government at Stormont has elapsed. >>READ MORE.

Thousands of households living in 'hidden poverty' as rents almost double in a decade: Almost 70% of people experiencing material deprivation are not classified as being at risk of poverty, according to the ESRI. That means there is "hidden" poverty impacting thousands of households around the country. >>READ MORE.

Niamh Griffin: A decade on, opinions differ on how much has changed since Savita's death: Savita Halappanavar's death at just 31, a decade ago on Saturday, shocked the Irish public and devastated those who loved her. While her death is entwined in campaigns around reproductive care, not everyone agrees that should be the case. >>READ MORE.

Dublin hotel tells more than 400 Ukrainian refugees they must leave: A Dublin hotel has told more than 400 asylum seekers and refugees from Ukraine who have been staying there for the last six months that they will have to leave. >>READ MORE.

No room for young city workers over Jazz weekend: A group of young immigrant workers who came to Cork to improve their English and find work are planning to sleep on the street or at Cork Airport over the weekend as they cannot afford a hostel bed, after finding it impossible to find a room to rent in the city. >>READ MORE.

Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover, ousting company’s top three executives: Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the chief executive, chief financial officer and the company’s general counsel, two people familiar with the deal said. >>READ MORE.

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan shopping centre attack: Arsenal have confirmed defender Pablo Mari was stabbed at a shopping centre in Milan on Thursday. >>READ MORE.

Yes, yes, yes — sexual consent in a long-term relationship: Negotiating about sex is not just for new lovers, it's an ongoing conversation that will help to make your relationship more satisfying. >>READ MORE.

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival highlights: 10 gigs to see over the weekend: It's a bumper weekend of music in Cork, with concerts to cater for casual music fans, serious jazz-heads, and all tastes in between. Here are some of the best on offer. >>READ MORE.

