Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, October 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
A mix of sunny spells and showers today, with the highest temperatures of 13C to 16C.
Many of the showers will be heavy with possible isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with moderate to fresh southwest winds, and strong winds near the coast.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox