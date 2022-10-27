Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, October 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Discussions take place over impact of housing Ukrainians in hotels on hospitality sector: Concern is growing within government that the policy of housing tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in hotels will impact tourism and the hospitality sector early next year. >>READ MORE.

'I never thought I'd have a home': Tribute paid to Cork Simon as it helps record numbers out of homelessness: The cost-of-living and the housing crises will push more people towards homelessness this winter, the head of Cork Simon has warned. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: Find the third place for coffee, cakes, and community spirit: Needing such public spaces to throw people together would have stunned our grandparents. >>READ MORE.

New Junior Cycle in-class assessments causing 'stress' for students and teachers: The in-class assessments that students complete under the new Junior Cert are seen by many as “a stressor” and are resulting in anxiety amongst students and teachers. >>READ MORE.

Fines for 16 road offences double: Here's what you need to know: Fines relating to 16 road safety offences, including speeding and mobile phone use, are now double what they were. >>READ MORE.

Finance Ireland pulls 10-year fixed mortgages as ECB meets: Finance Ireland has pulled its 10-year fixed mortgage products, delivering a blow to the Irish mortgage market that reflects the pressures building as the European Central Bank prepares to hike rates further. >>READ MORE.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: O'Sullivan exclusion a major surprise but other than that...: Seven All-Stars for Kerry feels about right considering they won every competition they entered. In most ways, it is probably the least controversial selection in some time. >>READ MORE.

Watch: Florence Pugh says she would 'love' to move to Ireland at The Wonder premiere: The Academy Award-nominated actress chatted to journalists on the red carpet in Dublin. >>READ MORE.

Balkans go Baltics: War memories and close bonds in Hector's new travel show: From visiting Auschwitz to getting survivalist training from a survivalist in Latvia, Hector Ó hEochagáin quite the adventure filming his TG4 series. >>READ MORE.

Outbreaks of rain this morning will break up in the afternoon and it'll be drier for a time with some sunshine.

A spell of heavy rain will arrive on the west coast by evening.

Mild for the time of year with temperatures in the afternoon of 15C to 18C.

