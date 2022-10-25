Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, October 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Scheme branded a 'failure' with just 89 homes retrofitted out of target of 62,500: The Government’s marquee retrofitting scheme “has utterly failed”, with just 89 homes in the entire country completed out of a “pie in the sky” target of 500,000 homes.>>READ MORE.

Cabinet to approve law allowing nightclubs to stay open until 6am: Nightclubs will be allowed to stay open until 6am, and pubs will be permitted longer operating hours, under new laws to be approved by Cabinet today.>>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Not every institution is being made pay for past mistakes: A levy for mica crisis — and rightly so — but redress scheme for mother and baby homes leaves a lot to be desired >>READ MORE.

National Women's Council urges end to 12-week limit on abortion: An end to the 12-week gestational limit on abortions in Ireland is among the recommendations from a National Women’s Council report on reproductive health. >>READ MORE.

Wife of Irishman killed in Boeing crash welcomes US court ruling: The wife of an Irishman killed in a preventable airplane crash in 2019 has welcomed a US court decision to treat the families of lost loved ones as “crime victims”. >>READ MORE.

ECB interest rates predicted to reach peak before next summer: The European Central Bank will have likely stopped hiking interest rates before next summer, but some Irish households will still see their mortgage rates rising to as much as 5%. >>READ MORE.

How Limerick game has raised the physical stakes: By his own admission, William O’Donoghue’s physical presence as a teenager making the breakthrough with Na Piarsaigh “wouldn’t be decent viewing”. >>READ MORE.

Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies aged 67: Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including Will & Grace and American Horror Story, has died at the age of 67. >>READ MORE.

Niamh Algar on how her turf-cutting past helped her in Netflix film, The Wonder: Niamh Algar has blazed a thoughtful trail across the large and small screen since her breakthrough role opposite Stephen Graham in Channel 4’s The Virtues in 2019. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Scattered showers in the west and south this morning spreading northwards.

Becoming mostly cloudy with persistent and locally heavy rain spreading from the south later in the afternoon and evening.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

