Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, October 21

Boris Johnson ponders No 10 comeback following Liz Truss’s exit: Supporters of Boris Johnson are backing the former prime minister to make an extraordinary political comeback following the dramatic resignation of Liz Truss.>>READ MORE.

Over a quarter of children admit struggling to switch off from smart devices: Almost 30% of children find it difficult to switch off from smart devices and a quarter believe they are wasting time. online, it has been revealed ahead of this weekend's 'cyberbreak'. >>READ MORE.

Daniel McConnell: Truss' resignation would be funny if it wasn't so serious: Dear reader, this piece is being written at about 6pm on Thursday evening, so please forgive me if it is now out of date as you read it this morning. >>READ MORE.

Department taking legal advice on publishing salaries of secretaries general: The Department of Public Expenditure (DPER) says it is currently considering legal advice from the Attorney General about the legal soundness of publishing details of the salaries of secretaries general.>>READ MORE.

Irate gambler pays price for smashing gaming machine: A gambler who believed he had won €50 on a casino’s roulette wheel gaming machine became angry when the screen froze and paid out nothing — and smashed the screen. >>READ MORE.

Jury: Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986: A jury concluded Tuesday that Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in the 1980s.>>READ MORE.

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerard after Fulham defeat: Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard.>>READ MORE.

Jenny Keane: These are the sex problems that Irish people have and how to fix them: The pandemic may have borne a new revolution of sexual exploration but most of us still find it hard to talk about, says Jenny Keane >>READ MORE.

Life with long Covid: 'I’m not the person I was': According to a leading respiratory consultant, many healthcare workers who contracted coronavirus in the first phase of the pandemic have developed persistent and debilitating side effects. Three nurses whose lives have been devastated by long Covid talk about their slow road to recovery. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Showers or longer spells of rain today, though there will be dry and bright spells also. However some heavy or thundery downpours may occur with spot flooding in places. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

