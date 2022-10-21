Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, October 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
resignation of Liz Truss.>>READ MORE.Supporters of Boris Johnson are backing the former prime minister to make an extraordinary political comeback following the dramatic
online, it has been revealed ahead of this weekend's 'cyberbreak'. >>READ MORE.Almost 30% of children find it difficult to switch off from smart devices and a quarter believe they are wasting time.
Showers or longer spells of rain today, though there will be dry and bright spells also. However some heavy or thundery downpours may occur with spot flooding in places. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox