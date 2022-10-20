Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, October 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Every day, 7.5m litres of sewage are poured into Irish waters — sixteen years after EU deadline: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said that only half of Ireland’s sewage meets European standards to protect the environment when 90% is the average across the bloc.>>READ MORE.

Raw sewage flowing through Cork river despite €140m upgrade: Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath has told a meeting of the Carrigaline Municipal District Council he has personally witnessed sewage flowing into the Owenabue River and knows of other sightings by locals in recent weeks.>>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: Disastrous environmental effects of city council’s planning policies: If ever the title of Venice of the North was up for grabs, it was at or about 6pm last Sunday in Cork. I don’t like to spark PTSD among readers — intentionally, at least — but even the mention of last weekend’s downpour may be triggering.>>READ MORE.

Ireland agrees bid to host Tour de France again: The opening stages of the Tour were previously held in the Republic in 1998. The race began in Dublin, travelled through the Wicklow Gap, with stage three ending in Cork.>>READ MORE.

Dubliner admits transporting €34k worth of heroin to Cork: Detection was part of ongoing operation where gardaí monitor passengers coming into city from the capital >>READ MORE.

Putin doubles down on Ukraine invasion with declaration of martial law: Mr Putin’s drastic efforts to tighten his grip on Ukrainians and Russians follow a series of embarrassing setbacks including battlefield defeats, sabotage and troubles with his troop mobilisation. >>READ MORE.

Eamon O'Shea: There are 50 ways to strike the ball — learn them all: This brief reflection from the former Tipp manager and coach focuses on the why, what and how of coaching. >>READ MORE.

Teenagers rebelling is normal — but what does destroying Van Gogh's art achieve?: We need our youth to believe they can bring change to the world they live in. But we have to teach them that how they bring that change matters.>>READ MORE.

Evolution of the species: Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys on new album, The Car: Fresh from in impressive series of summer gigs that included Electric Picnic, Arctic Monkeys have a new album that continues the band's gradual transformation of their sound. >>READ MORE.

A few showers about today, but there will be plenty of dry weather overall. Some bright or sunny spells will develop and it will be mild for October with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

