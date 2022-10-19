Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, October 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Further delay to Glanmire flood scheme as country braces for deluge: As the country braces for a deluge, a Cork suburb hit by flash flooding on Sunday faces another winter of fear after another delay in its €14m flood defence project. >>READ MORE.

Health minister defends rollout of menopause clinics despite months-long waits: Health minister Stephen Donnelly has defended the pace of the rollout of menopause clinics, despite women facing months-long waits due to critical understaffing. >>READ MORE.

Jess Casey: Soaring demand for school transport leaves thousands stranded: "Families facing difficulty securing tickets for their children">>READ MORE.

Kerry county council goes door to door to tackle tourist lets: Kerry County Council planning officials are calling door to door to warn the county's property owners not to let houses to tourists, a public meeting in Killarney has heard. >>READ MORE.

Cork addict who left his grandmother 'living in fear' jailed: A 26-year-old man who has been reared and given a home by his grandmother has frightened the life out of her and called her “the most vicious names”. >>READ MORE.

'We’re getting to the point where we’re not going to be able to cover ourselves': Munster businesspeople discuss the impact of soaring energy costs ahead of winter. >>READ MORE.

Xenophobia claim ‘miles away from my personality’ – Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has strongly refuted suggestions his comments about Manchester City’s spending power were xenophobic. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: How to choose a supplement for a more resilient skin barrier: According to research, global food, drink and supplement launches containing functional beauty claims have increased by 78%. This merging of beauty and wellness presents a more holistic approach to self-care — and one that I fully stand behind! >>READ MORE.

The Banshees of Inisherin: Martin McDonagh on childhood trips that inspired his Oscar-tipped film: Irish Oscar hopes are high for The Banshees of Inisherin, a fierce new tale from Martin McDonagh made and set in the West of Ireland.>>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Heavy or thundery rain in places this morning, "likely leading to localised flooding" according to Met Eireann.

"Drier weather will develop in most parts during the day. Further falls of heavy or thundery rain will develop through the evening and early night."

Very breezy and blustery with fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds, it was added.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

