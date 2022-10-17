Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, October 17

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Government could approve an eviction ban as early as Tuesday: The Government leaders are expected to decide tonight, Monday, about the ban which would likely be introduced in December and run until the end of March. >>READ MORE.

Rotation of Taoiseach role from Martin to Varadkar runs into a 'logistical headache': The Fine Gael leader is due to be appointed Taoiseach in place of the Fianna Fáil leader on December 15 — the same day as a crucial meeting of the European Council. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Does the governance of the Garda medical insurance scheme need a check-up?: The annual report for 2021 of the St Paul's Garda Medical Aid Society made no reference to any concerns about governance at the organisation. >>READ MORE.

Colleges to contact students this week about €1,000 refund: Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has also confirmed all student grant holders will receive an additional payment on December 16. >>READ MORE.

Plans for €50m Mallow bypass go on display today: But it will be at least 2027 before it is opened, meaning gridlock is likely to get worse in the town as 1,200 new homes will be built there in the interim. >>READ MORE.

Kinsale bungalow on an elevated site for sale for an elevated €900,000: It is rare that a property with such potential comes to the market in this prestigious location >>READ MORE.

Investigation into alleged assault of under-9 hurler at blitz in Thurles: “We are awaiting a report from the blitz,” said Munster GAA PRO Bob Ryan. “We will certainly be investigating the matter.” >>READ MORE.

Keys To My Life review: Michael Harding walks back through his life: During the author's encounter with Brendan Courtney on Keys To My Life, he explained how he associates a song with each place he lived. >>READ MORE.

Midweek Meals: Comfy vegan meals for the cold weather: Pies, pastries, chocolate chilli and a banoffee treat - here's a cozy selection of vegan recipes for autumn. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Windy at first this morning with fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west winds, strongest along Atlantic coastal counties, which will slowly ease through the rest of the morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers will also gradually clear northwards, becoming mainly dry with good spells of sunshine.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.