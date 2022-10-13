Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, October 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

New full-time staff to tackle sexual violence in colleges: The 17 new sexual violence and harassment prevention and response managers will be tasked with promoting a zero-tolerance culture towards sexual violence on Ireland’s college campuses. >>READ MORE.

Creeslough victims Catherine O’Donnell and son James will be forever 'hand-in-hand': The pair had been in the post office when the explosion killed them at the service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: A burning passion for brigade history ignites a fire in the soul: "Our house had bells and lights on every landing. When the General Alarm sounded for a fire or other emergency in the station next door, the bells went off all over our house as well, and at night, the ‘Emergency Lights’ would all come on.">>READ MORE.

Parts of Ireland have 10-year backlog in child dental treatments: That’s the warning from the Irish Dental Association (IDA) which says dentists are reporting treating older children for extractions or root canals as they missed out on vital early intervention. The HSE school dental screening service is staffed by public-only dentists. >>READ MORE.

Corkman 'pushed manager into pallet of kindling' because he couldn't buy mirror, court told: Covid restrictions at the time allowed certain stores to sell home repair and maintenance products that were deemed essential, but not all of the products. >>READ MORE.

First-time buyers fail stress tests ahead of further ECB rate hikes: Market analysts expect ECB interest rates to peak at over 3%, with some predicting a peak of 3.25% by the middle of next year. >>READ MORE.

Midleton and Colman's share the spoils after dramatic finish: St Colman’s and Midleton served up a breathtaking last six minutes of stoppage time, as Colman’s, down to 14 players, completed an unlikely comeback. >>READ MORE.

What can I do if my child is bullying other kids?: Children are not born bullies, writes Richard Hogan. >>READ MORE.

Maggie O’Farrell: 'We've got to rebuild that feeling of security for our children': After taking the book world by storm with her Hamnet novel, Maggie O'Farrell has written a children's book. Inspired by stories from her father, it's also linked to the need to get kids back on track after the trials of the pandemic. >>READ MORE.

Patchy outbreaks of rain will push into Atlantic coastal counties this morning, gradually extending across the country through the afternoon and evening. There will be decent dry or bright spells too, the best of which will be towards the southeast.

