Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, October 10

Creeslough community living through 'a nightmare of shock and horror':

The people of Creeslough are living through a nightmare of shock and horror.

These were among the opening words of Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian at Sunday morning mass in the small Donegal village. >>READ MORE.

The 10 victims (top row, left to right) Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill, 49.

Who were the victims of the Donegal tragedy?: A mother and her teenage son, and a father with his five-year-old daughter were among the victims of Friday's explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal. >>READ MORE.

Terry Prone: We search for the right words to describe the anguish at Creeslough but we won't find them: "Families and friends had no chance to go through those atmospheres of death in Creeslough," writes Terry Prone.

"Seople several kilometres away heard the explosion and stood where they were, trying to work out what it might have been, knowing that whatever it was, the consequences were going to be catastrophic." >>READ MORE.

Public engagement will frame how BusConnects plan for Cork 'evolves and improves': The National Transport Authority (NTA) says it is already revising its €600m draft BusConnects Cork bus and bike lane plans, which have sparked controversy and criticism across the city. >>READ MORE.

Religious orders yet to agree to pay into mother and baby home redress scheme: The six religious orders involved in Mother and Baby homes have yet to agree to pay towards a redress scheme a year after it was announced. >>READ MORE.

Irish construction just about returns to growth as input costs increase: Irish construction just about returned to growth last month after a poor run over the summer months, as the industry scrambled to get to grips with sharply rising input costs, a major survey has shown. >>READ MORE.

Fr O'Neill's Declan Dalton wins the sliotar from Courcey Rover's Fergus Lordan and Brian Collins during the Co-Op Superstores Cork senior A hurling championship final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Third time's a charm for resilient Fr O'Neill's: The higher that barriers are built, the stronger people become and that was certainly true of Fr O’Neill’s in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday as they were crowned champions of the Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC at the third time of asking.>>READ MORE.

Mobile homes: Welcome to Ireland's original tiny houses: Mobile homes are part of our residential landscape. We follow their itinerary as they motor into the future. >>READ MORE.

Keys to My Life review: Jon Kenny heads back to his hometown of Hospital: The characters of the Co Limerick village helped inspire Jon Kenny's comedy in later years, and walking those streets again makes for an emotional experience. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Birds in flight over the Lough in Cork city.

This morning will be cold to start, though there will be plenty of sunshine.

Scattered showers are expected in the north of the country, but it will stay dry elsewhere, giving way to a mix of cloud and sunny spells in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with moderate westerly winds, winds light in the south.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

