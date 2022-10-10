Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, October 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The people of Creeslough are living through a nightmare of shock and horror.
These were among the opening words of Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian at Sunday morning mass in the small Donegal village.
"Families and friends had no chance to go through those atmospheres of death in Creeslough," writes Terry Prone.
"Seople several kilometres away heard the explosion and stood where they were, trying to work out what it might have been, knowing that whatever it was, the consequences were going to be catastrophic."
This morning will be cold to start, though there will be plenty of sunshine.
Scattered showers are expected in the north of the country, but it will stay dry elsewhere, giving way to a mix of cloud and sunny spells in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with moderate westerly winds, winds light in the south.
