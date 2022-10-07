Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, October 7

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Government examines winter eviction ban alongside tax measures to support landlords: A ban on evictions this winter, coupled with corresponding tax measures to support landlords, is now being examined by the Government.>>READ MORE.

Water infrastructure failures put 885,000 at risk, watchdog says: Two significant water infrastructure failures put almost 900,000 at risk last year, including hospitalisations and sickness in local communities, the environmental watchdog has said. >>READ MORE.

Sarah Harte: Recognition technology’s flaws a slap in the face for civil liberties: While it's true that public safety and national security must override the right to privacy, these trade-offs do not affect everyone equally.>>READ MORE.

Injured wife of Kerry feud victim attends emotional vigil at family home: The injured wife of tragic feud victim Thomas Dooley has left hospital to attend an emotional vigil for her husband outside their family home.>>READ MORE.

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit: Kevin Spacey looked toward jurors on Thursday as a lawyer told them that Spacey was trying to satisfy sexual urges when he jumped on top of a then-14-year-old actor on a bed at a party in 1986, but a lawyer for the House Of Cards star said it never happened.>>READ MORE.

Musk lawyers say Twitter refusing new $44bn bid for company: Elon Musk’s lawyers have said Twitter is refusing to accept the Tesla billionaire’s renewed $44bn bid for the social media company and are asking a Delaware court to halt an upcoming trial. >>READ MORE.

Who is Christy Holly, the Irish soccer coach facing US sexual abuse allegations?: Holly played for Limavady United before working his way up to head coach of Sky Blue FC of New Jersey before taking over as head coach at Racing Louisville in 2020. >>READ MORE.

The spice of life? How a chemical found in turmeric could help your health: Scientists have found that an anti-inflammatory chemical found in turmeric seems to have potent cancer-fighting properties and could help treat osteoarthritis and other chronic diseases. >>READ MORE.

Doireann Garrihy joins Jennifer Zamparelli as new host of Dancing with the Stars: RTÉ has revealed Doireann Garrihy will join Jennifer Zamparelli as presenter of their hit show Dancing with the Stars when it returns to our screens in January.>>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Rain and blustery conditions to start will clear later this morning, giving way to sunny spells and scattered showers which may turn heavy or thundery at times, though becoming isolated towards evening.

"Feeling cold with moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds, and afternoon highs of 10 to 15 degrees."

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.