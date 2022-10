Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Thousands more homes to avail of increased fuel allowance in €400m budget spend: The Government is expected to increase the weekly fuel allowance rate and expand the eligibility criteria in this month's budget, which will see thousands more hard-pressed households avail of the payment.>>READ MORE.

Patients face three-year wait for crucial lung function tests: Patients in need of crucial lung function tests are waiting more than three years to be seen in some parts of the country, the Irish Lung Health Alliance has warned.>>READ MORE.

A country's wellbeing should be measured in its weight, as well as its GDP: In Ireland, all the proceeds from the sugary drinks tax have gone into the exchequer, unlike the UK which specifically targeted its sugar tax to fund sports and breakfast clubs >>READ MORE.

Healthcare workers 'insulted' as eight-month Covid bonus delay continues: The tax-free payment of €1,000 for frontline staff was announced last January in recognition of their work during the pandemic. However, thousands of workers have still not been paid.>>READ MORE.

Floating LNG facility among options to reduce risks to energy supply: The Government is to seek the views of third parties through a consultation process on how best to mitigate potential risks to the country’s gas and energy supplies >>READ MORE.

More ECB officials warn about interest-rate rises: The European Central Bank must be resolute in its response to inflation rates that could reach the double digits later this year, Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel has said.>>READ MORE.

Dessie Farrell confirms Mannion and McCaffrey to return to Dublin panel: Multi All-Ireland SFC winners Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey have confirmed their availability to manager Dessie Farrell for the county's 2023 season.>>READ MORE.

Keys To My Life review: Nostalgia and sadness as Mary Kennedy reveals childhood memories: Mary Kennedy recalls the family's Bakelite phone, and her regrets at not seeing her beloved father laid out in his coffin.>>READ MORE.

Edel Coffey: I’m learning the difference between things I want and things I need: 'My parents brought me up to believe that as long as we had food, heat and a roof over our heads we had everything we needed. And the older I get the more I realise that’s true.' >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

While it will remain mostly cloudy today there will be some sunny breaks at times. Largely dry again also, with just the chance of a few isolated light showers.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.