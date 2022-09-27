Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, September 27

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Welfare boost, rent credit, and 430,000 new GP cards in budget for 'uncertain and difficult times': All social welfare weekly payments will increase by €12 and renters will receive tax credits worth €1,000 in today’s giveaway budget.>>READ MORE.

'I've never found it this hard': Pension rise would help with essential costs: “I’ve been struggling for a while back. I’ve never found it this hard, actually,” said pensioner Theresa Moroney, who hopes Tuesday's budget will provide some reassurance in the face of rising costs.>>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: How Ireland set out to tackle the cost-of-living crisis of 1922: "The ‘cost-of-living crisis’ will be added as a new term for all those playing budget bingo today.">>READ MORE.

Cork County Council warns it may have to cut services if it does not get extra funding: Cork County Council has warned that it will be forced to cut services, including street cleaning and housing repairs, unless the Government announces significant additional funding for local authorities. >>READ MORE.

Two or three cups of coffee a day linked to longer lifespan: Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day could be linked to a longer lifespan, new research suggests.>>READ MORE.

Cork Airport launches largest ever winter schedule: Cork Airport has launched its biggest ever winter schedule with five airlines serving routes to 27 European cities from November through to the end of March. >>READ MORE.

Another disciplinary drama in Kerry as GAA mentor suffers alleged assault at Under 15 game: GAA officials in Kerry are facing another under age disciplinary headache after an U15 football championship game in Kilcummin was abandoned following a sideline altercation that resulted in hospital treatment for one mentor.>>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: What about the siblings of children with special needs?: Investing in the siblings of children with additional needs may seem like a big ask amid hectic schedules and medical appointments, but it pays off.>>READ MORE.

Emilie Pine: Good Sex and the tricky path back to intimacy: Inspired by Normal People, the new play by Emilie Pine will include an intimacy co-ordinator working onstage with the actors. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Outbreaks of rain or drizzle in west Munster will spread across the rest of the province during the morning, lasting throughout the day and turning heavier at times in the afternoon.

Breezy with a moderate to fresh northwesterly wind, occasionally increasing strong and gusty in the southwest.

Staying cool with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

