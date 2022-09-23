Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, September 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Almost €34m in emergency payments to struggling families: The Government has been forced to dramatically hike emergency payments to families struggling with the cost of essentials such as clothing and housing. >>READ MORE.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressing the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

UN Security Council's failure to act on climate change and Russian aggression 'beggars belief': Ireland is deeply frustrated by the failure of the United Nations Security Council to act on climate change and Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told world leaders. >>READ MORE.

How do you report a welfare concern you have about a child?: As reports to Tusla hit record levels, Colman Noctor outlines when and how to report a concern you have about potential child abuse. >>READ MORE.

Bill allows security services to withhold information from new watchdog: The Government’s current proposals for a new security services watchdog would give the intelligence agencies the legal power to withhold information they deem necessary to safeguard their sources, the Australian security monitor has warned. >>READ MORE.

Judge jails drink driver who 'shouldn't be seen on a bicycle': A motorist who was caught drink driving and having no insurance a number of times in the past was jailed for his latest offences as the judge remarked: “This man shouldn’t be seen on a bicycle.” >>READ MORE.

Insolvencies climb 'substantially' as businesses struggle with cost pressures: Irish businesses are struggling to battle economic headwinds as corporate insolvencies rose “substantially” during the first half of the year. >>READ MORE.

Final prep: Manager Jim Crawford speaking to players during a Republic of Ireland U21 training session at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

From apathy to uncharted territory...now Crawford craves the final push: After 34 years of underachievement, Ireland's U21s find themselves 180 minutes away from history with Israel standing in their way. >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: The most important skill for children to learn? Compassion: Expert says 'It broke my heart to see Ireland’s response to Covid in classrooms'. >>READ MORE.

Thomas McCarthy: 'Our windows were smashed by National Front people': In advance of his appearance at Cork Folk Festival, singer Thomas McCarthy talks Traveller culture, facing prejudice, and the love of reggae he inherited from his Jamaican neighbours. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Any mist or fog will clear to give a cool but mostly dry start to the day with bright spells of autumn sunshine.

Whilst it will be mostly dry, scattered showers will move down across the country through the course of the day with some turning heavy across east and southeast counties later.

Feeling fresh with highest temperatures of 14C to 17C degrees in mostly moderate northwest breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

