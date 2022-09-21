Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, September 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Almost €800 increase in price of basket of goods could 'break' families this winter: A hike of almost €800 per year in the price of a basket of everyday goods could be enough to "break" many households this winter, consumer experts have warned. >>READ MORE.

Former inspector claimed people were scared to report mistreatment in prison: People within the prison system are afraid to come forward with concerns, the former inspector of prisons reported just before she left office. >>READ MORE.

Munster's only residential retreat centre put up for sale: Munster's only residential retreat centre, where refugees fleeing war have been housed, has been put on the market for €3.25m. >>READ MORE.

'Trip to the dentist saved my life': Limerick farmer speaks out about mouth cancer diagnosis: A Limerick farmer has urged people to go for regular dental checkups after his dentist identified a cancerous tumour growing in his mouth. >>READ MORE.

Putin orders first Russian mobilisation since WWII and threatens West: President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" that Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal. >>READ MORE.

Kinsale home goes for €5.5m — a new price record for the Cork town: Munster’s property hot-spot, Kinsale, has a new crowning glory in high-end house price stakes. >>READ MORE.

High time Cork hurlers dined a the top table year-on-year - O'Flynn looking for Rebel consistency: It is high time the Cork hurlers put themselves back on the map, Robbie O’Flynn has said. >>READ MORE.

Handshakes, feathering and career advice: Great British Bake off Recap: Student Maisam became the second contestant to leave The Great British Bake Off, as biscuit week saw extravagant bakes and cracked showstoppers. >>READ MORE.

Artist recreates Harry Clarke's stained glass at Honan as currach painting: Summers spent on the Aran island of Inis Oírr are believed to have inspired one of Harry Clarke’s most celebrated works, his striking stained-glass window in the Honan Chapel at UCC, depicting the life of Saint Gobnait. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mainly dry and sunny for most places today, it'll be cloudy across Connacht and west Ulster with rain and drizzle there in the afternoon, turning persistent in the evening.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.