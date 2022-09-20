Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, September 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Pension boost for people who work beyond the age of 66: The Government is to sign off on an overhaul of the State pension system that will see people who continue to work until they are 70 get increased weekly payments. >>READ MORE.

All Cabinet ministers will get garda drivers from next month: Garda protection drivers are to be assigned to all Cabinet ministers from next month, on foot of a security recommendation from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: We badly need the kind of political courage that delivered the Shannon Scheme: Ireland's energy supply has become so precarious that a strategic floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility is now being proposed. >>READ MORE.

Donohoe hints he may raise threshold of higher tax band: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has indicated his support for adjusting the higher tax band to ensure workers can keep more of their income. >>READ MORE.

Study reveals almost 20% of houses in Clare are empty: Almost one house in five in Co. Clare is lying vacant, a new study into the impact of Government policy on rural poverty has claimed. >>READ MORE.

City to country: Historic homes and modern abodes for under €600,000: We take a look at homes across the country featuring bullet holes, battlements and bay views >>READ MORE.

Robbie Brady in a rush to make up for lost time: Robbie Brady is in a hurry to make up for lost time as he eyes his first Ireland involvement for 18 months in Scotland on Saturday. >>READ MORE.

Sailing the world solo: 'I bought a boat instead of a house': Raucous cheering rang out at France’s Nantes Saint-Nazaire port on September 7 last, when Irish super sailor, Tom Dolan, crossed the finishing line in the 53rd La Solitaire du Figaro. >>READ MORE.

The Secret History, 30 years on: Looking back on a milestone book: Marjorie Brennan pays tribute to The Secret History by Donna Tartt, and recalls some of the other books that made waves in 1992 >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Dry in many areas today with cloudy periods and some sunshine along with isolated light showers.

The best chance of sunshine will be across the east and south of the country. Patchy light rain or drizzle will affect coastal areas of the west and northwest at times.

