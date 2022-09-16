Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, September 16

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Homeowners face 20% hike for house insurance as rebuild costs soar: Homeowners are having to pay up to 20% more to insure their properties as the cost of rebuilding homes has risen by more than €50,000 in the past year.>>READ MORE.

€20 and a one-page form could see Bertie back in Fianna Fáil: A payment of €20 and filling out a one-page form is all that former taoiseach Bertie Ahern needs to do to rejoin Fianna Fáil.>>READ MORE.

Taoiseach 'too busy' to attend gender equality committee: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has turned down a request to appear before an Oireachtas committee tackling gender equality. >>READ MORE.

Sinn Féin’s €1.1bn alternative health budget includes new 'sláintecard': Sinn Féin’s alternative health budget proposes a ‘sláintecard’ to bring together all discounts and packages.>>READ MORE.

Children's screentime could be linked to cell damage and early onset of puberty: Regular use of smartphones, tablets, and other devices emitting blue light may alter children's hormone levels and increase the risk of earlier puberty. >>READ MORE.

Monks Priory Glengarriff, a world-renowned beauty spot.

Three in a row €1m+houses in stunning Glengarriff: It's quite the boast — but there’s a truth to the assertion that Monks Priory “must occupy one of the most perfect locations in Ireland”.

Leinster and Munster hurling finals to take place on a Sunday in 2023: Fixture planners will make changes following the disappointing attendance for this year’s Saturday evening staging of the Kilkenny-Galway decider.>>READ MORE.

Breaking up with your BFF and the truth about female friendship: The shame and guilt can last a lifetime when a female friendship breaks down.>>READ MORE.

New nest box scheme: Barn owls 'pay their keep' by eating rodents: Farmers get payments for helping the barn owl — and may no longer need to use poison to control rats and mice on farms. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A bright start for most this morning with scattered showers in the north. Variable cloud and sunny spells through the rest of today. There is just the chance of a few light showers continuing through the afternoon and evening in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 C in a moderate northerly breeze. Tonight is expected to be chilly as temperatures drop between 3 to 7 C.

