Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, September 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

First day back after the Summer break for students at the South East Technological University on the Cork Road, Waterford. Picture: Dan Linehan

Students face homelessness or giving up college places as accommodation crisis worsens: Hundreds of students face either studying while homeless or having to give up their college place, amid one of the worst student accommodation crises ever.>>READ MORE.

Claims Brendan Ogle being frozen out of trade union role: One of the country’s leading trade unionists is being frozen out of his job following his return after a long illness, it has been claimed. >>READ MORE.

After fire and floods one of Ireland's first shopping centres is now up for sale at €21m: Douglas Village Shopping Centre has been a key part of Cork’s suburban growth since 1971, when it followed Dublin’s then-pioneering Stillorgan Shopping Centre in changing the face of Ireland’s retail and supermarket market.>>READ MORE.

Climate impacts heading into ‘uncharted territories of destruction’ – UN chief: The United In Science report, co-ordinated by the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), warns that “without ambitious action, the physical and socioeconomic impacts of climate change will be devastating”. >>READ MORE.

Cork pensioner off alcohol for 36 years convicted of drug-driving: A pensioner who has not taken a drink for 36 years was convicted of driving with cannabis in his system — after smoking what he believed was a normal cigarette rolled for him by another man outside a chipper. >>READ MORE.

China and India had agents working for Twitter, says whistleblower: Twitter’s former security chief has told US Congress there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on the social network’s payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users. >>READ MORE.

Kevin McStay. Picture: Inpho

McStay: 'It’s my county, it’s where I was born. I always felt I could bring something to it': Now retired like Jack O’Connor, he noted in his first press conference in Castlebar on Tuesday night that he has the time to commit to what he is already finding an all-consuming position. >>READ MORE.

Great British Bake Off Recap: This is why you should never call Paul Hollywood a Whitewalker: And five things we learned about this year's GBBO contestants from Cake Week. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Here's the best way to cleanse your skin: Get back to basics right with an effective cleansing ritual and fresher, clearer skin is likely to follow... >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Northside rooftops around Blarney Road and Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins.

This morning will begin relatively cloudy, with some mist and fog patches and some drizzle over parts of Ulster, but there will also be some sunny spells in some southern parts.

Overall, it looks set to be a largely dry day for most with variable cloud, though a few light showers will continue to affect the north coast. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in mostly moderate northwest breezes.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.