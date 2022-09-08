Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, September 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the 10 stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

ECB expected to raise interest rates again: Hundreds of thousands of homeowners are facing a big increase in their mortgage repayments if the European Central Bank (ECB) chooses, as predicted to up interest rates by 0.75%. >>READ MORE.

Q&A: Here's what you need to know about today's CAO offers: More than 80,000 people who applied for college places through the Central Applications Office (CAO) will find out if they’re received offers in the first round on Thursday. >>READ MORE.

A public information campaign is to be launched to encourage households and businesses to avoid using appliances at peak times.

Taoiseach: Households will not be forced to turn off lights or reduce heating: The Government will not force householders to reduce their heating or turn off their lights during peak hours this winter, the Taoiseach has said. >>READ MORE.

Call for government north and south to come together to tackle violence against women: Calls have been made for governments north and south to jointly tackle pervasive problems like poverty and violence against women after cross-border commonality was forged during an all-island women’s forum. >>READ MORE.

Senior garda accused of snorting cocaine has 3.5-year suspension lifted: A garda inspector who had been accused of snorting cocaine has had his three-and-a-half year suspension lifted with immediate effect, the Irish Examiner has learned. >>READ MORE.

Gardaí object to bail for man accused of having €255,000 of cannabis: Gardaí seized €255,000 worth of cannabis at Vicarstown in County Cork in 2014 and now they have objected to bail for the man facing charges in the case, claiming that he “absconded for eight years". >>READ MORE.

Apple launches new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra and second generation AirPods Pro: After months of rumours and speculation, we finally have all the answers to what Tim Cook and his team at Apple have been waiting to launch this autumn. >>READ MORE.

CHOPPED: Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tommy Martin: Hire ‘em, wire ‘em and fire ‘em has served Chelsea well: The Blues' new ownership has signalled calm and continuity through the comforting swish of the guillotine’s blade. >>READ MORE.

After cancer, I want to feel sexy and experience intimacy again: In the early days of diagnosis, surviving beyond my thirties was the only thing that mattered. Now I’m no longer happy to settle for being glad to be alive, I want more. >>READ MORE.

Therapy? at thirty: Better late than never with anniversary celebrations: The Northern rockers play Cork, Limerick, and Dublin as part of a Covid-delayed tour - and they also have a new album in the pipeline.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Showers will be most frequent over Munster and Leinster this morning before spreading to all areas during the day, some turning heavy with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming drier for many later in the evening with highest temperatures of 17C to 20C in light to moderate north to northeast breeze.

