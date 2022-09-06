Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, September 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Public sector workers to have office temperatures controlled to reduce energy use: Government leaders will meet Tuesday to finalise a strategy to significantly reduce energy consumption, as both the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) issued separate, bleak warnings about a growth in emissions and the impact of the energy crisis.>>READ MORE.



Charity warns of rising levels of unrestricted online access for children: The call from CyberSafeKids comes as its new annual report highlights the rising levels, and in many cases, the unrestricted level of access many children under 12 have to smart devices, online access, social media, and messaging apps, despite age restrictions.>>READ MORE.

UCC lecturer fears for his safety after letter threat: A respected academic who has been the target of sustained and hate-filled online racist attacks and death threats, says he fears again for his physical safety after receiving a letter which urged him to “fuck off back to where you belong” >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: We are paying a high price due to cruel and absurd economics: I admit to being slow. I have a degree in economics. It’s pretty old, and it sure wasn’t a highly distinguished degree in the first place. And it has slowly dawned on me that I haven’t a clue what economics is really about.

Man charged with murder of three of his siblings in Tallaght: Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of Sunday morning.>>READ MORE.

'This is it, folks': Boris Johnson makes final speech as British prime minister: He said: “This is it folks. Thank you everybody for coming out so early this morning. In only a couple of hours I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader.

Kieran Shannon: We must all do better when it comes to referees: When we grumble we’ve to ensure it’s not loud or vehement enough for my son’s generation to be another that is reared on thinking the refs are there to be blamed rather than thanked.>>READ MORE.

My friends didn't invite me to their catch-up. Will I grow out of feeling left out?: Over the years, my friendships have formed into pods of three. I’ve come to realise there is a wrong end in threesomes.

Anthony Horowitz: 'People seem to take offence more easily than they used to': As he publishes his 56th book, Anthony Horowitz talks social media anger, the attack on Salman Rushdie, and James Bond.>>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Heavy showers or longer spells of rain will spread northwards to all areas through the day with some isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding possible, especially in the south.

