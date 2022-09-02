Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, September 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

More than half of Class of 2022's Leaving Cert grades bumped up: As some 61,000 Leaving Cert students prepare to receive their results this morning, it has emerged over half of all grades have been bumped up to ensure the class of 2022 does as well as their peers did last year. >>READ MORE.

It was the State Examinations Commission's role to ensure grades were no lower this year than last. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Q&A: I've got my Leaving Cert grades. What happens next?: All eyes will turn to the CAO points next week. >>READ MORE.

HSE chief: 'I don’t feel I have left anything behind me. I don’t believe I left anybody down': The outgoing head of the HSE, Paul Reid, has insisted he has given everything he can to the health services and believes his decision to resign is not letting anyone down. >>READ MORE.

A million households may face €6k annual energy bills after 'unprecedented' price rises: Households are facing annual gas and electricity bills of €6,000 from early next year if prices keep increasing at the current rate. >>READ MORE.

Cork man who allegedly left his mobile phone at crime scene denies burglary: The Director of Public Prosecutions has opted for trial by judge and jury in the case against a man accused of burglary where it is alleged he left his mobile phone at the scene of the crime. >>READ MORE.

UNITED FRONT: Ireland players celebrate their crucial victory. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Player ratings: how the Girls in Green fared against the Finns: It was a famous win, if not classic performance, in Tallaght. >>READ MORE.

Ireland becoming a cashless society as digital payments surge: Ireland continues to move towards a cashless society post-pandemic, figures from a recent report by a banking representative group show. >>READ MORE.

Maeve Madden: 'I’m grieving, and the things that people say are just insane': The fitness influencer pressed pause on social media to protect her mental health following the death of her beloved father. Here, she talks about stepping back to recover and reset. >>READ MORE.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, on Amazon Prime Video.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Galadriel, dark deeds and Irish accents: As the Lord of the Rings prequel drops on Amazon, Morfydd Clark talks about playing the Elf heroine, while the show-runners explain how Tolkien's tale was rooted in WWI. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Rather cloudy today but with some hazy sunny spell, however, there will be scattered showers, some heavy in the east and northeast.

During the afternoon, more persistent rain will develop in Atlantic coastal areas, spreading eastwards in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 17C to 22C degrees in moderate breezes, varying in direction.

