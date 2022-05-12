Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, August 31

Good morning, here are the top stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Couple killed in Cork crash 'were devoted to each other' : Tributes have been paid to an elderly couple who were killed in a horrific multi-vehicle crash in cork. >>READ MORE.

Less than €4k of fines issued to landlords in four years for not registering a tenancy : The Residential Tenancies Board has levied fines totalling €3,964 in just under four years. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Drew Harris need not delve into history to find if lines are being crossed : A recent case in Limerick should provide the Garda Commissioner with plenty of food for thought. >>READ MORE.

Two Munster hospitals account for a fifth of eye patients on country's waiting lists: The waiting list for the coach service in Munster to go to Belfast for cataract operations has now increased to more than 200. >>READ MORE.

10/08/2022 Pictured is Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Budget must protect the poor but not stoke inflation, says Ifac : The budgetary watchdog has warned difficult decisions will have to be made in this year’s budget.

Appeals lodged against Cork Docklands' redevelopment : Animal feed production company Southern Milling expresses 'grave' concerns over redevelopment. >>READ MORE.

Ultan Dillane: 'Donnacha has put me onto a shop that sells Barry's Tea' : Ronan O’Gara’s side kick off their 2022/23 domestic campaign at home to first-time French champions Montpellier on Saturday evening.

10 TV shows for September: Lord of the Rings, Irish history, sci-fi drama: The latest Star Wars offshoot has a strong Irish presence, while Kenneth Branagh takes on the role of Boris Johnson. >>READ MORE.

Aoife Hearne: Top tips to make mealtimes less challenging : Here are some tips to help create a plan that works for your family and reduce how many meals you cook each evening. >>READ MORE.

TODAY'S WEATHER ROUND-UP

Portia McLaughlin 8 from Sallynoggin enjoying the good weather in St Stephens Green, Dublin.

Any mist patches will clear this morning. Today will be mostly dry with sunny spells, although an isolated shower is possible. We will see highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in a light to moderate east to northeast breeze.

