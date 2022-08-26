Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, August 26

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Officers will not charge Limerick hurlers in Garda corruption probe: The hurlers were among a number of high-profile sportspeople who were interviewed in 2019 in connection with an investigation into processing fixed charge notices for motoring offences. >>READ MORE.

A 'pop-up' jellyfish garden has been installed at the Court Exhibition Rooms at Blarney Castle. Picture: Larry Cummins

New Blarney Castle garden hoping to inspire love of jellyfish: The jellyfish garden, a new concept garden that has been created in an old converted storehouse at the foot of the historic landmark in Cork, was officially opened last night. >>READ MORE.

Ireland has an obligation to all Ukrainians arriving here: "Having opened its arms to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland, unsurprisingly, the Government now seems at a loss about where to send them." >>READ MORE.

Dara Calleary and James Lawless among frontrunners to replace Troy in Government: Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to announce a replacement in the coming days after the Longford-Westmeath TD resigned as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment over the non-disclosure of some of his property interests. >>READ MORE.

Moves to protect energy customers from being cut off do not address 'record prices': The energy regulator has moved to protect households from sky-high energy bills this winter, but the measures will not address the overall costs that people must pay.>>READ MORE.

A-bandon the blues at this warm and colourful €675k West Cork one-off: This is a top-quality, almost timeless-in-appearance home on the edge of Bandon. It is easily reached from Cork City, and with West Cork and its beaches to the south and away to the west.>>READ MORE.

The road to Istanbul began on Thursday. Picture: PA

Champions League draw talking points: a Battle of Britain and Spurs eye an opportunity: As Real Madrid prepare to defend their title, Liverpool look to put right the wrongs of last season, and Manchester City and PSG continue their desperate search for a first Champions League, the draw for the 2022-23 campaign has already set up some serious talking points.>>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: The dulcet tones of Neil Prendeville are his idea of a 'sexy soundtrack': "As long as it's not that luadramán Dave MacArdle talking about his home run hit on RedFM." >>READ MORE.

My favourite crime writer? Agatha Christie to Ian Rankin - eight authors make their choice: In advance of the inaugural Spike Island Literary Festival, eight of the participants choose what they think is the best crime novel. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Geese in flight at the Lough, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Today will begin cloudy in most areas, before it brightens from the west through the morning. By this evening, mostly clear conditions will have developed.

There will be some outbreaks of showery rain, mainly confined to the east and northeast, and most frequent early in the day. Highest temperatures will reach 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the south, in mainly light northwesterly breezes.

