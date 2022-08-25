Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, August 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Robert Troy stepped down as a junior minister after being mired in controversy over his failure to declare details of his property interests. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

'I have not tried to conceal anything': Robert Troy steps down after a torrid ten days: Robert Troy has resigned as minister of state for trade regulation after being dogged by controversy over his failure to declare details of his property interests. >>READ MORE.

Calls to repeal laws banning the purchase of sex: People should be legally allowed to purchase sex and laws introduced five years ago criminalising the act need to the repealed, according to new research. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: So much street furniture in Cork and still nowhere to sit: Where once the pacement stretched ahead unspoiled, there now arisis an obstacle course to test even the mountain goats among us. >>READ MORE.

Parents prioritise reputation, location, and facilities when choosing a primary school: A school’s reputation, proximity to home, and its facilities are among the factors rated as most important to parents when it comes to choosing a primary school. >>READ MORE.

Does Ireland have a problem with right-wing extremism?: Ireland is not immune to racism or bigotry but the GPAHE report is inflating niche groups well above their true stature. >>READ MORE.

The three cranes were designed and manufactured in Liebherr's facility in Killarney, which specialises in cranes for shipping terminals and port operations. They are destined for the Maher Terminals at the Port of New York and New Jersey. Picture: Larry Cummins

Watch: Largest single objects ever engineered in Ireland set sail for the US: Three container cranes have departed Cork Harbour on board a single vessel, on a voyage to one of the world's largest shipping terminals located on the east coast of the US. >>READ MORE.

Tommy Martin: Hearing from refs might silence lunatic fringe: If we heard refs' conversations all the time, it would cut off some oxygen for the more unhinged accusations of bias. >>READ MORE.

'She really pulled it out of the bag this time' says proud dad of the 2022 Rose of Tralee: Rachel Duffy's father, Eamon, was very proud as he accompanied his daughter in Tralee on Wednesday morning. >>READ MORE.

Pretty Happy about memories of Cork's unique punk scene: The emerging Cork band have made a documentary that pays homage to the city's music scene in an earlier age. >>READ MORE.

A mostly dry start with spells of sunshine - just isolated showers, however, cloud will build from the west with outbreaks of rain developing across the western half of the country.

Whilst it will remain mainly dry further east for daylight hours, patchy outbreaks of rain will move in during the evening time or early night.

Highest temperatures of 16C to 20C with light to moderate southwest winds, fresh at times on western coasts.

