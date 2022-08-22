Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, August 22

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Almost 40% of childcare workers actively trying to leave sector: Almost 40% of people working in childcare are actively seeking to leave the sector, a new report has found. >>READ MORE.

Therapists reinstated in special schools from September: Therapists are to be reinstated in special schools from September after an agreement has finally been reached with the HSE. >>READ MORE.

How the death of Michael Collins was reported in the Cork Examiner

Heroic death of Michael Collins: How the Irish Examiner reported his killing in 1922: This extract from the Cork Examiner on August 24, 1922, details how Cork plunged into mourning after the fact became known that Michael Collins was dead. >>READ MORE.

Environmental activists to protest against planned data centre in Co Clare: The expansion of data centres in Ireland "has brought our energy grid to the brink", environmental activists in Clare have claimed as they prepare to protest against a planned new facility in the county. >>READ MORE.

€15m sports fund secured to encourage people to return to activities post-pandemic: Sporting organisations and clubs will be able to apply for a new €15m fund to encourage people to return to activities after Covid. >>READ MORE.

British port strike to create waves for Irish exporters and hauliers: Strikes at the British ports of Felixstowe, and a potential strike at Liverpool, are making life difficult for exporters and importers now planning their autumn shipping schedule. >>READ MORE.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Terrace Talk: They’re in a shocking state, but it’s there, it’s them, and we’re hardly firing on all cylinders ourselves: I appreciate the Liverpool Family’s attempt to welcome me back into the fold, but you can have too much gloom sometimes. >>READ MORE.

Creedon's Atlas of Ireland review: Beara features in soothing tour of local placenames: John Creedon is in his element in episode one of our new series as he learns 'the story of us' and the hidden meanings behind our placenames. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: I'm fed up with his gymnastics in bed: My new boyfriend wants to try a different position almost every time we have sex. Sometimes it feels as though he's checking off a list from the Kama Sutra. I'm all for some adventure, but can't we get used to something before moving on to the next one on his to-do list? >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, heavy for a time in some parts.

The rain will clear northeastwards through the morning, while sunny spells and scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day.

Highest temperatures of 17C to 22C, the warmest in the southeast, as light to moderate southerly winds will veer westerly.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.