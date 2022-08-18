Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, August 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

No homebirths for women more than 30 minutes from hospitals - HSE: A HSE recommendation to limit homebirths to women who live within 30 minutes of a maternity hospital has been criticised for denying one-fifth of pregnant women the option of a home birth. >>READ MORE.

Polina Movchan, left, and Viktoria Tymoshchuk must quit their temporary accommodationin Cork, having fled from Ukraine. Ms Movchan is 33 weeks pregnant and does not know where she will go next. Picture: David Creedon

'Red tape' blocking willing hosts for Ukrainians fleeing war: Families are struggling to meet requirements to take in Ukrainians fleeing war, contributing to accommodation shortages. >>READ MORE.

Educational snobbery is causing our skills shortages: Covid taught us the value of manual work. Now, pay and conditions need to catch up to make home-building, caring and other essential roles attractive to young people. >>READ MORE.

Irish consumers want Budget 2023 to ease utility bills amid the cost-of-living crisis: Consumers are nervous about paying their utility bills this winter but are looking to the budget next month to ease the pain of soaring gas, electricity, and driving costs, Ireland’s leading sentiment survey has found. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Prisons should not be used as dumping grounds for mentally ill people: In a functioning system, judges should be able to refer mentally ill offenders to an appropriate setting. In reality, that option does not exist in this State. >>READ MORE.

Man arrested in connection with murder of elderly Irishman in London: A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London. >>READ MORE.

GOING FOR GLORY: Thomas Barr produced a slick display in the heats yesterday. Picture: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Barr eyes final slot: ‘I feel if I can get it right, it’s there’: By now, Thomas Barr knows the drill: fast start, coast down the back straight, clicking off his rehearsed stride pattern, clean and crisp over each barrier, then attack the final bend and empty himself down the home straight. >>READ MORE.

The Corkman behind Beautiful Pints and Sh*t London Guinness: Humans of the Sesh co-founder has grown up, taking Irish drink discourse with him — and a bar in Crookhaven is one of his highest-rated pints. >>READ MORE.

Martin Hayes on Dennis Cahill: 'Dennis was a buddy, a colleague, a friend': In advance of a tribute event in Bantry, the Co Clare fiddler pays tribute to the man he shared so much music and other experiences with. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A dull and damp start this morning with mostly light outbreaks of rain and drizzle though a few heavier bursts are possible.

A clearance to sunny spells and well-scattered showers will follow in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 18C to 22C and light to moderate south to southwest winds, veering westerly in the afternoon and increasing moderate to fresh.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.