Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, August 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
A dull and damp start this morning with mostly light outbreaks of rain and drizzle though a few heavier bursts are possible.
A clearance to sunny spells and well-scattered showers will follow in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 18C to 22C and light to moderate south to southwest winds, veering westerly in the afternoon and increasing moderate to fresh.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.