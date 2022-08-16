Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, August 16

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

'Immediate action' needed to resolve three-year cybercrime backlog in An Garda Síochána: "Immediate action" is needed to address the three-year Garda backlog in examining devices for child sex abuse imagery, and other crimes, according to the Policing Authority.

Gardaí investigating as woman, 70s, who died in Killarney is named locally: In a statement, gardaí confirmed that the woman's body was found at Ardshanavooley, Killarney at approximately 1.15pm on Monday.

What can we expect from next month's budget?: The Irish Examiner political team look ahead to what we can expect on September 27.

Cancer patients urged to avoid 'terrifying' misinformation: Misinformation about cancer and treatment can be terrifying, a researcher in this area has warned, urging patients to question anything that seems "too good to be true".

Plans for new cancer centre in Youghal on hold following objections from residents: Youghal Cancer Support had received permission for a three-storey drop-in centre including a courtyard and rooftop garden.

Consumer watchdog puts focus on hidden costs of cashback mortgages: Competition and Consumer Protection Commission addresses deals that cost first-time buyers large sums of money over the lifetime of their loans.

Is it too soon to say the title race is leaning in one direction?: Liverpool already sit four points behind their rivals, and Nunez's red card, for head-butting Joachim Anderson, could have far-reaching consequences.

Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin: Wife and former students plan emotional tribute to late music figure: Phelan says that Ó Súilleabháin, who passed away in 2018, said his destiny seemed to be to stay in the middle of the crossroads and hold that tension, to remain in the 'Between Worlds'.

Dr Eva's Great Escape review: Doors open at hotel, but close on the marriage: "I hope it's right because if it's not, I only have one person to blame and that's myself." Audiences aren't used to seeing Dr Eva Orsmond being so hard on herself — or demonstrating a downward dog pose on a rooftop — but rebuilding a Portuguese hotel can do crazy things to a person.

In Munster, it will be dry for most this morning with a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with well scattered showers. The showers will become more isolated through the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh north to northeast winds, strong on exposed coasts.

