Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

For back-to-back months, inflation has now stood at 9.1%, the highest rate since 1984. File Picture

Social welfare increase of €15 won't cover cost of living rise: Increasing social welfare payments by €15 won’t be enough to support families facing crippling cost-of-living increases, the Government has been warned, after the latest figures showed inflation remains at its highest level in 38 years. >>READ MORE.

Study confirms that Covid-19 vaccines are safe in pregnancy: One of the first studies to look at Covid vaccine side-effects on pregnant women has concluded that mRNA vaccines are safe in pregnancy. >>READ MORE.

Getting some 'fresh air' might be harder than you think: Cork City, like Los Angeles, sits in a basin," writes John Sodeau.

"So, when there are extended periods of bright sunshine we also get mini-smogs that can lead to health consequences, such as many more asthma attacks than normal. >>READ MORE.

Ireland is braced for extreme heat as weather warnings remain in place: People across Ireland are bracing for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days. Met has Éireann issued a status yellow high-temperature warning for the whole country, which will be in place from 12pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday. >>READ MORE.

FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for classified nuclear weapons documents — report: FBI agents were looking for secret documents about nuclear weapons among other classified material when they searched Donald Trump’s home on Monday, it has been reported. >>READ MORE.

House of the Week: A moment in the sun at Fountainstown: There's been a rush to the seafront for full-time quality of life living and that’s almost certainly the profile of who’ll come looking at this 261 sq m beachside property.>>READ MORE.

Davy Fitzgerald. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford return ratified by Déise chiefs: The Sixmilebridge man returns to the position he left in 2011, a year after leading the Déise to their last Munster senior hurling title. >>READ MORE.

Secret Cyclist: How Orla Walsh went from bike commuter to bike champion in a few years: Orla Walsh went from smoking and drinking heavily to a vegan lifestyle, breaking national cycling records along the way. The professional cyclist chats to our resident columnist ahead of her race this Sunday at 11:30am. >>READ MORE.

Westlife: 10 things you should know about Ireland's most successful boyband: As Westlife get ready for their gigs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork, we take a look at some of the most interesting aspects of their storied career. >>READ MORE.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.