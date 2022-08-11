Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, August 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Modest-income earners 'would not directly benefit' from proposed 30% tax band: Up to a million taxpayers could benefit to the tune of up to €1,000 a year from a new 30% tax band — but the Government has been warned such a move would not be equitable. >>READ MORE.

Explainer: What is the new tax bracket and what does it mean for me?: So what exactly is being proposed and how it will impact you? >>READ MORE.

The pros and cons of a new middle bracket are included in the Tax Strategy Group papers and are being considered by the Government

Michael Moynihan: Quit crowing about litter and let’s do something to tackle its scourge: The world is not constructed entirely for the benefit of one specific individual. >>READ MORE.

O'Leary: Ryanair's €10 fares to disappear due to rising fuel prices: Ryanair’s trademark one euro and €10 fares will not be seen for a “number of years” due to soaring fuel prices, the budget airline’s boss has said. >>READ MORE.

'I’m trying to shine a light on dereliction': Model-maker showcases derelict Ireland: An Irish model-maker is creating detailed models of derelict properties across the country to highlight the need to address dereliction in Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Cork's iconic former Debenhams premises comes on the market for €20m: Alongside retail, suggested future uses include a cinema, food court and hotel or residential units to the rear. >>READ MORE.

Thomas Barr of Ireland. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

If everything comes right, I think I can - Thomas Barr aiming for PB in Munich: Skim over his experiences at the Worlds in Oregon earlier this summer and you could be forgiven for asking if the Waterford man can reach the dizzying heights of old again. Starting with his latest tilt at a European medal, in Munich next week. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: Five expert tips on saving money when renewing your car insurance: From keeping your record clean to insisting on a better price, these tips come straight from insurers themselves. >>READ MORE.

Viewers get a Taste of Rory Gallagher via tune in Alicia Vikander's hit TV show: The Cork musician's song pops up on the soundtrack to Irma Vep, currently showing on Sky. >>READ MORE.

Very warm, dry and sunny today with highest temperatures generally between 24C to 29C, but likely to reach 30C locally inland.

It will be a little cooler towards the coastline.

