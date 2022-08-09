Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, August 9

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Sinn Féin 'will abolish special tax breaks' for high-earning executives: Sinn Féin has told large multinational companies based in Ireland it is “committed to a high-wage economy”, but will abolish special tax breaks for highly paid executives if elected to government. >>READ MORE.

Former President Donald Trump delivers the final remarks during Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Picture: Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP

FBI 'raids' Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate: Former US president Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement on Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. >>READ MORE.

Middle-income earners to benefit if 30% tax rate introduced: A new 30% tax rate, which would apply to 1m taxpayers, will be included in a pre-budget analysis to be released on Wednesday, but no decision has yet been made on its introduction. >>READ MORE.

Rental wreck: The accommodation crisis in Limerick and Clare: James Griffin saw his move home to live with his father last Christmas as a stop-gap measure, securing a rental property in either Limerick or Clare turned out to be just a pipe dream. >>READ MORE.

Interruption to energy services would 'immediately' hit medicine supplies, pharma giants warn: Any interruption to energy services would "immediately" hit medicine supplies, pharmaceutical representatives have warned. >>READ MORE.

Watch: New traffic flow arrangements for Cork City introduced today: Motorists have been warned to expect new permanent northbound traffic flow arrangements in Cork city centre from Tuesday. >>READ MORE.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

Five summer disasters that have Manchester United heading for a new low: For all the talk of a new regime, it has been a depressingly familiar story in terms of United’s recruitment, after around 11 first team squad members were shed this summer. >>READ MORE.

Dr Eva’s Great Escape review: Heartbreak hotel as project pushed marriage to breaking point: The first instalment of the new RTÉ series of Dr Eva’s Great Escape. >>READ MORE.

Losing my libido: Is my mental health affecting my sex drive?: Mental health conditions and their treatments can have serious ramifications in the bedroom. The experts weigh in on what can be done to address a waning sex drive. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mist and fog this morning will clear from most areas to leave a dry and sunny day, hazy at times, but coastal fog may linger for much of the day in places.

Warm with highest temperatures of 20C to 26C, warmest in the south and east, in mostly light southwesterly or variable breezes.

