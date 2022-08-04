Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, August 4

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Young care leavers having to sleep in graveyards or cars due to housing crisis: Young people who have left care are having to sleep in their cars, couch surf, access homeless accommodation, and even sleep in a graveyard, according the advocacy agency EPIC. >>READ MORE.

CUH employee was overpaid by €416k over nine years: A single HSE employee in its Cork-Kerry section was overpaid by €416,000 across nine years, due to Cork University Hospital (CUH) setting the worker up “on the wrong point of scale”. >>READ MORE.

Rumours of rural Ireland's decline are exaggerated thanks to co-operative shops, cafés and pubs: Population decline isn't a problem for rural Ireland; but the lack of services and of economic activity is being addressed by voluntary co-operative groups. >>READ MORE.

Budget to include enhanced cost-of-living package after surge in public finances: A €10.7 billion year-on-year swing in the public finances means the Government will be able to deliver a far greater cost-of-living package to help struggling families in next month’s budget. >>READ MORE.

China says military drills surrounding Taiwan under way: China has said military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments are under way in six zones surrounding Taiwan. >>READ MORE.

Irish services industry defies slowdown to keep hiring more people in July: The services part of the economy continued to grow "strongly" in July and continued to hire, defying the rapid slowdown to affect manufacturing, the latest survey has revealed. >>READ MORE.

Pictures: Liam Brady drops into the Juve museum to donate 1982 Scudetto-winning ball: Liam Brady has taken a nostalgic trip back to Turin, the location of some of the Irish legends finest days in football. >>READ MORE.

Leave other colours in the shade: 12 ways to wear pink: If any colour deserves a PR makeover, it’s pink. Back with a mission to challenge pre-conceived stereotypes, expect pugnacious, party-starting, status quo-busting shades that’ll give your rose-tinted glasses a stronger prescription. >>READ MORE.

Picture perfect proposals: Seven of the most romantic places to get engaged in Europe: Planning a proposal? These breathtaking destinations will help you get the 'yes' you're looking for. >>READ MORE.

Today will be mostly dry in Munster with sunny spells and just a few passing showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a moderate to fresh northwesterly breeze.

