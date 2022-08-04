Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, August 4

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Young people who have left care are having to sleep in their cars, couch surf, access homeless accommodation, and even sleep in a graveyard, according the advocacy agency EPIC.
A single HSE employee in its Cork-Kerry section was overpaid by €416,000 across nine years, due to Cork University Hospital (CUH) setting the worker up “on the wrong point of scale”.
Population decline isn't a problem for rural Ireland; but the lack of services and of economic activity is being addressed by voluntary co-operative groups.
A €10.7 billion year-on-year swing in the public finances means the Government will be able to deliver a far greater cost-of-living package to help struggling families in next month’s budget.
China has said military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments are under way in six zones surrounding Taiwan.
The services part of the economy continued to grow "strongly" in July and continued to hire, defying the rapid slowdown to affect manufacturing, the latest survey has revealed.
Liam Brady has taken a nostalgic trip back to Turin, the location of some of the Irish legends finest days in football.
If any colour deserves a PR makeover, it’s pink. Back with a mission to challenge pre-conceived stereotypes, expect pugnacious, party-starting, status quo-busting shades that’ll give your rose-tinted glasses a stronger prescription.
Planning a proposal? These breathtaking destinations will help you get the 'yes' you're looking for.
Today will be mostly dry in Munster with sunny spells and just a few passing showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a moderate to fresh northwesterly breeze.
