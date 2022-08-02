Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, August 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Numbers waiting for ED treatment for more than 24 hours treble: The HSE has confirmed there were 25,000 people waiting longer than 24 hours for admission via an ED between January and May. Of those, more than 8,000 patients were over 75. >>READ MORE.

Ursula von der Leyen: Ireland can be 'renewable superpower': In an exclusive question and answer session with the Irish Examiner, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks about emissions reduction and Irish agriculture, Ireland's security during the energy crisis, and how Ireland can become a 'renewable superpower' from offshore wind. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: It looks like nothing will stop Sinn Féin from coming to power: Sinn Féin divides a group nowadays the way Fianna Fáil used to. None of the people in my group would admit any intention to intend to vote for Sinn Féin. >>READ MORE.

Small firms face unjustifiably large electricity bills in inflation crisis, Isme says: Large energy users striking 'markedly better' rates for their gas and electricity in recent months compared with the deals secured by small business customers. >>READ MORE.

Cannabis report: Data shows it's the drug most commonly detected in roadside tests: Cited as the third most common main problem drug in Ireland, cannabis also accounts for 67% of all positive roadside drug tests. >>READ MORE.

Family home beside Páirc Ui Chaoimh is just the ticket at €1m: On the doorstep of Páirc Ui Chaoimh, this early 1900s family home is on Cork city’s Ardfoyle Crescent, with views of the new stadium over its mature back boundaries. >>READ MORE.

Ireland's newest sailing star following in familiar footsteps: Eve McMahon captured gold in the 2022 ILCA 6 Youth World Championships in

Houston, Texas last Saturday and is following in the footsteps of Olympic medallist Annalise Murphy. >>READ MORE.

What can be done to make care less gendered and more respected in Ireland?: We need to normalise men taking up caring roles, both informal unpaid care in the home, and as a professional career. >>READ MORE.

Jim's Gems 2002: Bowie, Dylan, The Streets, and other great albums of the year: An eclectic mix of records are marking their 20th anniversary, and while club culture and hip hop are represented, old stagers like Bowie and Waits were still releasing great albums. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

In Munster, there will be showers early today which will be heavy or thundery in parts. This will clear and there'll be sunny spells in the afternoon with a few scattered lighter showers. Highest temperatures 18 to 23 degrees with fresh southwest winds.

Today will start mostly cloudy with showers heavy & thundery in parts☁️🌦️



Brighter conditions will develop from the northwest through the day bringing some warm sunny spells⛅️



A few scattered showers will continue, mainly in the west but they will become lighter🌦️



18 to 23c🌡️ pic.twitter.com/kUAJXXrMMt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 2, 2022

