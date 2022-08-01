Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, August 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
With €7.5m now being paid on private security at train and bus stations each year, the Government is being urged to introduce a new dedicated transport police unit.
The finance minister made the comments in the new podcast, Let Me Tell You.
"The big task now is to put in place, at scale and at speed, the systems, supports, and infrastructure we need to implement the ambitions of the emission targets agreement."
The former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party played a key role in forging the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.
Brazilian twins who were conjoined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of a London-based surgeon.
Homes for first-time buyers to consider in Glenbrook, Glengariff, The Lough and Donnybrook.
A goal for Ruairi Keating ultimately decided this local derby affair, as Colin Healy’s side can still dream of FAI Cup glory.
These tips will ensure you have the best, unobscured view of The Perseids.
As the controversial show comes to an end, we look back at the highs and lows of season 8.
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Clare, Kerry and Galway which will take effect from noon Monday until the same time Tuesday.
After a mainly dry start, rain will become widespread this morning and turn heavy at times, leading to spot flooding. There'll be poor visibility at times leading to hazardous driving conditions. Light southerly winds will freshen from the southwest. Highest temperatures will reach 17 to 19 degrees.
Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Clare, Galway and Kerry ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 31, 2022
Heavy rain may lead to localised flooding 🌧️☔️
Valid: 12:00 Monday 01/08/2022 - 12:00 Tuesday 02/08/2022 pic.twitter.com/2dWODgc3UB
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.