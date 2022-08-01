Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, August 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Calls for dedicated transport police unit as Irish Rail pays €23m for private security: With €7.5m now being paid on private security at train and bus stations each year, the Government is being urged to introduce a new dedicated transport police unit. >>READ MORE.

Donohoe details 'existential challenge' Ireland faced during first lockdown: The finance minister made the comments in the new Irish Examiner podcast, Let Me Tell You. >>READ MORE.

Eamon Ryan: By pulling together, we can meet the emissions challenges we face: "The big task now is to put in place, at scale and at speed, the systems, supports, and infrastructure we need to implement the ambitions of the emission targets agreement." >>READ MORE.

Political leaders and other dignitaries to gather for David Trimble’s funeral: The former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party played a key role in forging the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Conjoined twins with fused brains successfully separated: Brazilian twins who were conjoined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of a London-based surgeon. >>READ MORE.

Starter Homes: wide screen waterfront vistas for a first-time buyer to enjoy for €265,00: Homes for first-time buyers to consider in Glenbrook, Glengariff, The Lough and Donnybrook. >>READ MORE.

FAI to investigate as fence collapses during Cork City's FAI Cup victory over Cobh Ramblers: A goal for Ruairi Keating ultimately decided this local derby affair, as Colin Healy’s side can still dream of FAI Cup glory. >>READ MORE.

Sky Matters: When, where and how to watch the Perseids meteor shower: These tips will ensure you have the best, unobscured view of The Perseids. >>READ MORE.

Love Island: Our highs and lows from this year's villa: As the controversial show comes to an end, we look back at the highs and lows of season 8. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Clare, Kerry and Galway which will take effect from noon Monday until the same time Tuesday.

After a mainly dry start, rain will become widespread this morning and turn heavy at times, leading to spot flooding. There'll be poor visibility at times leading to hazardous driving conditions. Light southerly winds will freshen from the southwest. Highest temperatures will reach 17 to 19 degrees.

