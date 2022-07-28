Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, July 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) estimates that inflation to June 2022 is at 8.2% for the highest earning households, but 10.3% for those with the lowest levels of income.

Poorest people hit by harsher inflation as unions prepare for strikes: Public sector unions say they are “prepared to do whatever it takes” up to and including nationwide strikes to secure a new pay deal for their members who are also struggling to meet surging energy and housing costs.>>READ MORE.

Taoiseach admits to worrying about price of housing for his children: Micheál Martin said the impact of the housing market on younger people, including his own children, was not lost on him. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: Don't bank on community services being a priority anymore: When AIB announced it was to stop cash services in 70 branches it was interpreted as another assault on rural Ireland," writes Michael Moynihan.>>READ MORE.

Cork man threatened bus driver saying: 'What are you doing in my country?: A Cork man who is serving a sentence for assaulting a Bus Éireann driver in Ballincollig was sentenced for being threatening to another bus driver in Crosshaven asking him: “What are you doing in my country?” >>READ MORE.

Two major property investment deals worth €60m combined completed in Cork city: Two major property investment deals, worth over €60m combined, have just been secured in Cork, at Eastgate Retail Park, which has been sold to Australian retailer and park tenant Harvey Norman for c €24m, along with a 342-bed student complex in the western suburbs by MTU, for up to €40m. >>READ MORE.

Farmers call for 'fake farm' brand names to be prohibited: The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called for the use of “fake farm” brand names by retailers to be prohibited in Ireland, claiming that “fictional” farms only have the effect of “misleading” consumers. >>READ MORE.

Shane Walsh of Galway in action against Tom O'Sullivan of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Galway at Croke Park Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

John Fogarty: How the 2023 GAA season will be different: Competitive inter-county GAA is now six months from resumption, but 2023 is already certain to be a campaign like no other. What exactly are the planned changes? >>READ MORE.

Love Island ticked diversity box with deaf contestant but what is it doing about hate?: 'Girls mocking Tasha' as a search term has over 6.1M views on TikTok. Has social media's appetite for diversity waned? >>READ MORE.

Weekend music festivals: 10 to catch at Indiependence and All Together Now: The bank holiday weekend brings two of the top events in the Irish music calendar. If you're lucky enough to be going to either event, here are some top tips on who to see. >>READ MORE.

Timoleague based dairy farmer Micháel McCarthy spreads slurry on one of his fields on Wednesday morning Picture: Andy Gibson.

Today will be largely dry, apart from a few showers in Leinster.

Overall, there will be a mix of cloudy and sunny spells, with temperatures ranging from 17 to 21 degrees in light east or variable breezes.

