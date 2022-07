Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Some parents missing meals to cover back-to-school costs, Barnardos survey finds: Many parents say they will be forced to go without or cut back on essentials this year to pay for their child’s back-to-school costs.>>READ MORE.

As the cost of living crisis deepens, more than two-thirds (69%) of primary and three-quarters (74%) of secondary school parents say they are worried about meeting school costs this year.

Martin says he is not ruling out a coalition with Sinn Féin: The Taoiseach has said he is not ruling out a coalition with Sinn Féin at the next election, but said he does not anticipate Mary Lou McDonald becoming Taoiseach. >>READ MORE.

David Trimble was a unique and complex individual who displayed remarkable political courage: Unionist politician had the capacity to utterly confuse his critics. >>READ MORE.

South African man admits theft of laptops from West Cork workplace: A South African national working in West Cork confessed to the theft of laptop computers from healthcare company MSD at Brinny.>>READ MORE.

Rising prices and less spending power means first-time buyers are worse off than a year ago: First-time buyers hoping to purchase a home in the next six months are in a worse financial position than this time last year, with less spending power and rising house prices meaning higher mortgage repayments, a new analysis has found. >>READ MORE.

Farming against my brother - when's it time to call in a mediator? "Dear Stephen, I am a farmer along with my brother each part-owning 50% of the farm. In recent years, tensions have arisen between us as we have disagreed on what to do with the farm in the future.">>READ MORE.

Cork GAA warns fans of fake season ticket scam: Cork GAA has warned supporters of a scam in circulation offering counterfeit season tickets for club matches. >>READ MORE.

Inclusive ethos at the heart of retail life: When Arthur Leahy looks back upon the decades of an eventful life, the Quay Co-op stands proud as an institution which has guided much of his life. >>READ MORE.

At Your Service review: Dismay as Donegal passion project still ongoing after two years: Monday night’s episode of At Your Service saw John and Francis Brennan share their expertise and advice with two cousins with big plans to renovate a neglected hotel in the heart of Dungloe, Co Donegal.>>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Partly cloudy today with isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, coolest in the northwest, with a light northwesterly or variable breeze.

