Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, July 22

AIB to meet senior Government officials over move to cashless branches: AIB is to meet with officials from the Department of An Taoiseach in the coming days over its decision to remove cash services from 70 of its 170 branches. >>READ MORE.

ECB hike to hit 300,000 Irish mortgages as experts warn more rises are expected: Around 300,000 households on tracker mortgages are likely to face cost increases of over €3,000 this year after the European Central Bank on Thursday started to raise its official rates for the first time in over a decade. >>READ MORE.

Desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even Donald Trump’s own family were ignored on January 6 as the former president refused to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. Picture: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

January 6: Donald Trump spurned aides’ pleas to call off Capitol mob: Desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even Donald Trump’s own family were ignored on January 6 as the former president refused to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. >>READ MORE.

Taoiseach: No moratorium on data centres but they must source own backup energy: There can be no moratorium on the building of data centres but tech firms will be required to prove they can produce their own energy if needed, the Taoiseach has said. >>READ MORE.

Cork woman followed family from Ballincollig to Blarney after threatening relation's partner: A woman who went to a McDonald’s Drive-Thru with her family on St Stephen’s Day claimed that another woman threatened to fight her and later followed her from Ballincollig to Blarney. >>READ MORE.

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group confirms retail expansion in Cork and Newbridge: Frasers Group, led by British billionaire retail magnate Mike Ashley, confirmed expansion plans for Cork, Newbridge and other parts of the Republic as it predicts profit growth despite headwinds. >>READ MORE.

What is abundantly clear in the case of Pat Spillane is that his forthright views on Gaelic football were never designed to curry favour. His view of the game and how it should be played (forged and lent credibility by winning eight All-Ireland medals) led to massive controversies over the years. Picture: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Paul Rouse: One last thing... Pat Spillane and the changing face of punditry: Pat Spillane has enriched the enjoyment of Gaelic football on RTÉ during his time as a pundit. Sometimes he was right, sometimes he was wrong. But, in the way of these things, the times that I thought he was right might very well be the times that you thought he was wrong. >>READ MORE.

Swiped out: The science of finding love online: Three top dating coaches chat to Martha Brennan about swipe fatigue, relationship science, and the best ways to navigate a changing landscape. >>READ MORE.

Tom Dunne: Good Irish summer songs are as rare as a good Irish summer: Tom Dunne discovers the summer of 1976 is the inspiration for most of Ireland's iconic summertime tunes. >>READ MORE.

Largely dry with sunny spells this morning though some isolated showers will occur.

During the afternoon and evening, clouds will build from the southwest, mainly over Munster and Connacht bringing some patchy drizzle.

Highest temperatures of 18C to 22C with light southwest or variable breezes.

