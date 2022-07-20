Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, July 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Hundreds face deportation as Government hardens immigration policy: Hundreds of migrants who have had their visa applications refused are to be deported in the coming weeks following the Government's hardening of its immigration policy. >>READ MORE.

The scene of a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London. London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident due to "a huge surge" in blazes across the capital amid the 40C heat. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Fires still burning across UK after temperatures hit 40C on hottest ever day: Fires are continuing to ravage through houses and buildings across the UK after temperatures topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever. >>READ MORE.

Less than half of Ulster and KBC customers have switched accounts: Less than half of Ulster Bank and KBC customers have opened accounts with different banks, while one in five has not taken any action at all to switch, despite the impending departure of both from the Irish market. >>READ MORE.

Ireland 'woefully unprepared' for 'more frequent and severe' extreme weather events: Ireland is woefully unprepared for future extreme weather events such as heatwaves, flooding, and coastal surges, which are going to be more extreme and frequent in the future. >>READ MORE.

Deaths feared following crash involving light aircraft at Co Down airport: Two people are believed to have died following a crash involving a light aircraft at a Co Down airport. >>READ MORE.

Europe eyes voluntary 15% cut in gas consumption by member states: The European Commission is set to propose a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas use by member states starting next month on concern Russia may halt supplies of the fuel. >>READ MORE.

ON THE VERGE: Kerry manager Jack O'Connor stands for a portrait during a Kerry Football Media Conference at Gleneagle Hotel. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Jack O'Connor: ‘Age doesn’t come into it. I don’t feel like an old man yet’: Jack O’Connor is taking some convincing that he could become the oldest ever All-Ireland SFC winning manager on Sunday. >>READ MORE.

Coolio says his unlikely collaboration with Christy Dignam is 'going to be a banger': The hip-hop star is in Dublin working on a track with Christy Dignam. He tells Ed Power why he loves the city and shares his thoughts on Ringsend rappers Versatile, the Black Lives Matter movement and his iconic hit Gangsta’s Paradise >>READ MORE.

Get leggy with it: 10 ways to rock a short hemline: This summer, show off your pins in a mini dress or classic A-line skirt, for a style that is small yet mighty. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A mostly cloudy start to today with some well-scattered showers, however, the cloud will slowly thin out, allowing some sunny spells to develop with mostly dry conditions generally.

Temperatures will be around normal with highs ranging 15C in the northwest to 21C in the southeast, all in moderate northwest breezes.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.