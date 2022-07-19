Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, July 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Minister for Transport, the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Families may have to forego second cars if farmers do not meet emissions targets: Families could be forced to abandon their second car if higher-level carbon emission targets for the agriculture sector cannot be agreed, senior Government figures have warned. >>READ MORE.

A record we didn't want to break: Irish temperatures surge past 33C: An unenviable record has been set, with the mercury exceeding 33C during the current heatwave, higher than any recorded temperature in Ireland for 135 years. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Sinn Féin is all about change — except when it comes to climate: "Despite its bid to become the party of government, Sinn Féin gives away precious little about its position on climate change," writes Elaine Loughlin. >>READ MORE.

Government tightens Ireland's immigration rules amid rising refugee numbers: The Government will tighten immigration rules today, Tuesday, by ending visa-free travel for refugees from 20 other European nations — a “worrying and unsavoury” decision, according to a migrant rights group. >>READ MORE.

Man holding knife kissed Cork shop manager's hand after being refused alcohol: A man waved a knife over his head during a confrontation with men outside his home and he later showed the weapon to a shopkeeper as he attempted to buy beer — and now he has been given a suspended jail term. >>READ MORE.

Legal advice: Can my tenant claim squatter's rights?: My father has let land for the past 14 years to a neighbour. There is no written lease in place and the farmer pays my father in cash once a year... can the tenant claim squatter's rights? >>READ MORE.

Limerick's Cian Lynch and Diarmaid Byrnes celebrate after Limerick's All-Ireland final win against Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Cian Lynch: Injury 'like dealing with grief, you have to accept it': Cian Lynch is set to miss Patrickswell’s Limerick senior hurling championship campaign as he expects to be sidelined “for another three months” with his ankle issue. >>READ MORE.

'It was magic:' Cork's canine companions opening doors for neurodivergent children: Sara Prodoni thought she had lost her son when he ran out in front of a truck, but now that he has Indi the dog, new opportunities have opened up for Ruben. >>READ MORE.

Weekend of sunshine sees Galway International Arts Festival off to a triumphant start: With plays penned by Donal Ryan and Enda Walsh to street spectaculars, the festival's full first weekend was awash with colour and culture. >>READ MORE.

Tourists and locals making the most of the hot weather at the Warren beach in West Cork on Monday. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Today will be another warm day, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 27 or 28 degrees.

This morning will be bright and sunny but some cloud will build from the west. There is also the chance of some outbreaks of showery rain spreading from the Atlantic through the day.

