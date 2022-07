Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Eamon Ryan: Emission targets requiring cut in national herd will be introduced: Climate Minister Eamon Ryan is adamant that strict carbon emission targets requiring a reduction in the national herd will be introduced. >>READ MORE.

Women 'can't trust CervicalCheck until slides are tested in this country': Women cannot trust the CervicalCheck screening programme until the testing of slides is carried out in this country, survivors and campaigners have said. >>READ MORE.

Will back-to-school allowance be enough for hard-pressed parents?: With the cost of getting a child back to school as much as €1,500, many households find themselves being forced into debt and the current cost-of-living crisis is going to see those families squeezed even further," writes Education Correspondent Jess Casey. >>READ MORE.

Opening of Gormanstown camp to house refugees delayed: The army camp at Gormanstown, which was to begin accommodating refugees in tents from today, is not now expected to accept its first arrivals until later in the week. >>READ MORE.

Fota-raised bison to be released into wild in UK: Bison born and raised in Cork's Fota Wildlife Park are being released into the wild in Britain today after their transfer was delayed due to Brexit. >>READ MORE.

Two sun terraces and a patio are part of this sparkling €550,000 Cobh home: A head-to-toe renovation transformed 170-year-old No 1 Wilmount Terrace into a thoroughly modern home. >>READ MORE.

Conor Boylan of Limerick celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Anthony Daly: This victory secures Limerick's place as one of the greatest teams in hurling history: "Limerick keep motoring on, keep reaching new heights. Even when Kilkenny charged at them late on and got the game level with seven minutes of normal time to play, you always felt that Limerick would find a way, as they have done all season," writes Anthony Daly. >>READ MORE.

Natural health: Is there a remedy I could take for stress incontinence?: Q: I’ve had stress incontinence since the birth of my second child two years ago. I’m doing pelvic floor exercises which are helping. Is there a remedy I could take? >>READ MORE.

Five Things for the Week Ahead: Seasick Steve comes to Cyprus Avenue; Better Call Saul: Plus: art therapy on display at the Lord Mayor's Pavilion; Vonnegut's life and times; new music from Jack White. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A lone sailor enjoying Dunmanus bay during the current glorious hot and sunny spell in West Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Today looks set to be a hot, dry and mostly sunny day, with temperatures ranging from 27 to 32 degrees. It will however be slightly cooler near coasts especially where sea fog persisting along some Atlantic coasts in mostly moderate southerly breezes.