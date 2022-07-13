Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, July 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Hospital held organs of child post-mortem for 20 years due to 'ambiguity' over disposal rules: The organs of a child on whom a post-mortem examination was performed were held by a Dublin hospital for over 20 years due to “ambiguity” regarding how they should be disposed of. >>READ MORE.

Dr Paul Deane, senior research fellow at the UCC-based MaREI centre for energy, climate and marine research, warned: "We depend so much on natural gas for our electricity and home heating – we use so much of it and produce so little."

Energy prices: Ireland now in the 'most perilous position since the 1970s': Ireland is now in the "most perilous position since the 1970s" with homeowners set to see electricity and natural gas prices spike even further in the coming months. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Rushing through complex legislation is a cynical move used by populist governments: The Government's bid to ram through 48 pages of amendments to a 28-page planning bill is straight out of the populist playbook it claims to oppose. >>READ MORE.

Online hate speech to become a crime under new legislation: New hate crime legislation will create new crimes for online hate speech, the justice minister has said. >>READ MORE.

Gardaí and Spanish police search Lanzarote residence linked to organised crime: An Garda Síochána are working on an ongoing operation into organised crime with the help of the Spanish Guardia Civil. >>READ MORE.

Aer Lingus looking to minimise impact of Heathrow passenger cap: Aer Lingus is assessing the impact of a decision by Heathrow Airport to cap the daily number of passengers flying from the hub. >>READ MORE.

ON FORM: Jordan Larmour did his chances of featuring against New Zealand on Saturday no harm with two tries against the Maori All Blacks. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Donal Lenihan: New Zealand really don't take losing very well: In some ways it made the Irish victory all the sweeter even if we know there’s going to be a serious reaction from within the All Blacks camp. >>READ MORE.

Enda Walsh: 'Occasionally you make a work and have no idea how it came about': Award-winning playwright Enda Walsh talks confidence, claustrophobia, and choices with Marjorie Brennan. His play First Child is being staged at Galway International Arts Festival this month. >>READ MORE.

Sightseeing: ten ways to travel light in style: "A weekend break is the chance to create a capsule wardrobe look that is street-style worthy. " >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today there will be a mixture of cloud and sunny spells, with the best of the sunshine in Leinster and Munster, as scattered showers move in across Connacht and Ulster.

However, a few showers will drift into north Leinster and Munster during the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C in the northwest and 22C in the southeast, in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

