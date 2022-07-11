Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, July 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Guests at the Graham Norton party/celebration enjoying the sea at Ahakista in West Cork. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Graham Norton hosts lavish West Cork ceremony to toast wedding: TV personality and author Graham Norton is believed to have toasted his recent wedding at a lavish ceremony in his native West Cork, with more than 100 guests attending an exclusive event at Bantry House. >>READ MORE.

Increased back-to-school payments paid to thousands of families from today: Tens of thousands of households across the country will be able to receive a one-off back-to-school payment from today. >>READ MORE.

Finding the courage to speak out against sexual abuse, only to have your voice ignored: After decades of contemplating troubling events he witnessed as a child, a man in his 50s decided to report the sexual abuse he believes he saw to gardaí. However, they never followed up, leaving agencies 'baffled' that no investigation took place. >>READ MORE.

Farmers to receive grant to cover 60% cost of solar panel installation: Farmers will be allowed sell electricity back to the grid for the first time and are to receive significant grants to install solar panels as the Government moves to reduce carbon emissions. >>READ MORE.

Government to reject advice to scrap TV licence fee: The Government is to reject a recommendation to scrap the TV licence and instead fund RTÉ through the exchequer. >>READ MORE.

Construction industry shrinks along with housing as costs flare: All three parts of Ireland's construction sector, including housing, contracted in June for the first time since the onset of the inflation crisis, with some previously agreed projects having been postponed, according to a leading survey of the industry. >>READ MORE.

10 July 2022; Seán O'Shea of Kerry celebrates after kicking the winning point in his side's victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Why I knew Seanie O'Shea would stand up when Kerry's need was greatest: From the moment Seán O'Shea came into the Kerry squad in 2017 it was clear he had the right stuff. Shane Ryan had sauntered up the field for the free but Seanie sent him packing. >>READ MORE.

Birthday boy Johnny Sexton: ‘There’s something bigger at stake now’: When the skipper woke up here in Wellington this morning as a 37-year-old there were two main tasks ahead of him and certainly little time to sit back, relax and soak in the glory. >>READ MORE.

Pete the Vet: Sight loss and blindness in pets - how to spot the signs and what to do: Blindness can be disorienting but it doesn't need to be debilitating for animals who rely more heavily on other senses. >>READ MORE.

Munster In 30 Artworks, No 12: Architects of the Land, by Colin Grehan, Co Tipperary: Not expecting to win the commission, the artist admits it was a daunting prospect when the two huge blocks of stone arrived at his studio. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mist, fog and low clouds will clear this morning to leave a largely dry day with spells of hazy sunshine.

However, clouds will thicken across the west and north during the day bringing patchy rain to the northwest in the evening.

Maximum temperatures will range from 22C to 26C with moderate southerly breezes, turning fresh along Atlantic coasts.

