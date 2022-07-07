Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, July 7

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. File Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie.

Leo Varadkar will not face prosecution for leaking GP pay deal to union: Mr Varadkar had been subject to a lengthy investigation over the leaking of the pay agreement with the Irish Medical Organisation to the rival NAGP, then headed by his friend Dr Mathiu O Tuathail. >>READ MORE.

Living standards face huge hit this year but no major economic crisis on cards, says Central Bank: Irish households face a huge hit to their living standards this year, but the inflation crisis won't spark a major economic crisis, as long as the fallout from the Ukraine doesn't deepen, new Central Bank figures predict. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: How would Cork score in liveability rankings?: "The city wasn't included in a recent report ranking cities all around the world according to liveability, so I'm just going to have to rank Cork myself — an entirely unbiased and objective appraisal, of course," writes Michael Moynihan. >>READ MORE.

Man who threatened to set fire to home of Cork man sent forward for trial: A book of evidence was served on a Dublin man for threatening to set fire to the home of a Carrigaline man. >>READ MORE.

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis latest resignation under Boris Johnson: Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has resigned from the Cabinet, telling the British prime minister that government requires “honesty, integrity and mutual respect”. >>READ MORE.

Family-run Cork bakery secures €6m Lidl contract: Cork-based Hassett's Bakery has secured a deal worth €6m to supply the German supermarket chain with a chilled cake and dessert range. >>READ MORE.

New Cork hurling manager Pat Ryan. File Picture: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Age and experience no issue as new Cork boss Ryan targets an instant impact: New Cork senior hurling manager Pat Ryan says prospective players will be judged “on their ability, not on their age or how many seasons they’ve played”. >>READ MORE.

What is the 'internal shower' and is it harmful?: TikTok’s new trend vows to flush out toxins and clear the bowels but is it just another fad? We asked the expert. >>READ MORE.

How To Build A Sex Room: New show on Netflix sure ain't Dermot Bannon: English lady Melanie Rose is the presenter of a show where DIY and interior design intersect with carnal pleasure. >>READ MORE.

Six cygnets are escorted under the bridge at Ring near Clonakilty in West Cork. Picture: Martin Walsh.

This morning will begin mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle in places.

It will become brighter through the afternoon and evening though, with some sunny spells developing.

Temperatures today will range between 16 to 22 degrees, warmest towards the south and east, in northwesterly breezes.

