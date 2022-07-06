Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, July 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Combined, the measures will represent a saving of €9 a week for families affected, the Government said.

€100 extra in back-to-school allowance as survey finds 29% of families are living on credit: Cash-strapped families are to get a €100 boost in the back-to-school allowance along with a package of other measures, as the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) warns that almost one-third of parents are getting into debt to send their children back to school. >>READ MORE.

Cork City 265-home project on hold due to breeding bats: The start of works at a major housing development on Cork City's northside has been put back five months — because bats are breeding on the site. >>READ MORE.

Daniel McConnell: Boris Johnson is not a normal prime minister, and his days are numbered: "In normal times, for normal prime ministers, a double resignation from two of the most senior ministers in government would be enough to trigger their downfall," writes Political Editor Daniel McConnell.

"Boris Johnson is not normal." >>READ MORE.

Homeownership to decline for future cohort of retirees: The coming decades are likely to see a significant decline in homeownership, with just two-thirds of those currently aged 35 to 44 years likely to own their home by the time they retire. >>READ MORE.

Tiger Woods tells JP McManus 'sign me up' for next Limerick event: Tiger Woods has thanked JP McManus for hosting the successful Pro-Am event in Adare and says he is looking forward to his next invite. >>READ MORE.

Cork IT company Wisetek to expand US presence: Cork firm Wisetek said it plans to increase employee numbers across its US operations from 200 to 300 as it opened its new facility in Northborough, Massachusetts. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: Successful All Blacks are lifting the mood of a country: "New Zealanders have endured a lot of hardship over the last two years but seeing the All Blacks perform with something approaching their true form last weekend has served to lift the mood of a nation," writes Donal Lenihan.

"It’s up to Ireland to prove they’re not quite the finished article just yet." >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Healthy habits to help ease acne-prone skin: Loving the skin you're in is difficult when you suffer from acne but there are ways to soothe the pain. >>READ MORE.

Lisa McGee: How we kept Liam Neeson's appearance on Derry Girls a secret: The Derry Girls' creator tells Esther McCarthy about the surprise cameo in the final series, and reveals that she has two new TV shows in the pipeline

>>READ MORE.

The fishing fleet tied up at the pier at Castletownbere, West Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

This morning will be largely dry, but with some cloudy skies and patchy rain or drizzle.

It will stay cloudy into the afternoon with some light rain in the northwest, and isolated showers elsewhere.

Later in the afternoon, there will be some bright or sunny spells, in the east and southeast.

Temperatures today will range from 16 degrees in the northwest, up to 21 or 22 degrees in the southeast, in little breezy and moderate to fresh westerly winds.

