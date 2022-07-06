Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, July 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
"In normal times, for normal prime ministers, a double resignation from two of the most senior ministers in government would be enough to trigger their downfall," writes Political Editor Daniel McConnell.
"Boris Johnson is not normal."
"New Zealanders have endured a lot of hardship over the last two years but seeing the All Blacks perform with something approaching their true form last weekend has served to lift the mood of a nation," writes Donal Lenihan.
"It’s up to Ireland to prove they’re not quite the finished article just yet."
The Derry Girls' creator tells Esther McCarthy about the surprise cameo in the final series, and reveals that she has two new TV shows in the pipeline
This morning will be largely dry, but with some cloudy skies and patchy rain or drizzle.
It will stay cloudy into the afternoon with some light rain in the northwest, and isolated showers elsewhere.
Later in the afternoon, there will be some bright or sunny spells, in the east and southeast.
Temperatures today will range from 16 degrees in the northwest, up to 21 or 22 degrees in the southeast, in little breezy and moderate to fresh westerly winds.
