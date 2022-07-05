Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, July 5

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Ulster Bank and KBC have in the region of one million account holders. File Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Only 220,000 bank customers have switched as Ulster and KBC prepare to shut million accounts: Just 220,000 new personal accounts have been opened so far this year, despite the impending closure of around one million bank accounts in the coming months due to the departures of Ulster Bank and KBC from the Irish market, new figures show. >>READ MORE.

Warning that Russian gas could be cut off adds to worries of hard-pressed families: The Government has warned that a complete shut-off of Russian gas supplies to Europe cannot be ruled out, as it confirmed a package of cost-of-living support measures will be announced in the autumn. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: We need to put party politics aside to battle the cost of living crisis: "Poverty, and especially child poverty, is deeply rooted in Ireland — shamefully so, given that we are one of the richest first-world countries on the planet," writes Fergus Finlay. >>READ MORE.

Man found with €183k worth of cannabis after Cork gardaí mounted surveillance operation: Gardaí operating concealed surveillance in Castlemartyr observed a Dublin man unloading packages of cannabis from the engine area of a van outside a house and now the accused has said that basically he had no choice. >>READ MORE.

Zoos call for Ireland-UK post-Brexit cooperation on endangered animals: Zoos and aquariums on both sides of the Irish border have written to both the Taoiseach and the British Prime Minister, asking them to come to an agreement which would help conservation programs. >>READ MORE.

I was told I'd get the farm but there's no will - what can I do?: When somebody dies without making a will, they die intestate. However, there are a few options to potentially rectify this matter. >>READ MORE.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Kieran Shannon: There has been no one like Brian Cody: "If Cody goes with the same team that started last Saturday, it will mean Cian Kenny will be the 69th different player Cody has entrusted to start in an All Ireland for him," writes Kieran Shannon. >>READ MORE.

Meet the contestants from Cork, Limerick and Kildare on Battle of the Food Trucks: Ireland’s food truck market is booming with brilliant, inventive and delicious takes on Irish and international dishes in free-roaming, pop-up, creative trailers to rival the country’s top restaurants.

Now we get to see six of the best of them battle it out on RTÉ’s Battle of the Food Trucks, airing on the RTÉ Player tonight, July 5. >>READ MORE.

Lori Goldston: American cellist on playing with Nirvana and David Byrne: In advance of her gigs in Cork and other Irish centres, American cellist Lori Goldston recalls such magic memories as Nirvana's Unplugged gig, and collaborating with David Byrne

>>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

The sun sets over Timoleague. File Picture: Andy Gibson.

Today will be somewhat cloudy, with scattered showers at times. However, sunnier spells will develop in the late afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 15 to 20 degrees, lowest in the northwest and highest in the south and southeast, in light to moderate West to Northwest breezes.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.