Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, July 4

Cork and Dublin set to be big winners in larger Dáil: Cork and Dublin are set to be the big winners as the next Dáil will have at least another 11 TDs, and at most another 21, on foot of an increase in the population, Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien has said.
New Covid-19 loan scheme for small businesses to be launched: A new Covid-19 loan scheme offering loans of up to €1.5m is to be launched on Monday as the country grapples with the latest coronavirus wave.
It will be largely dry this morning with plenty of cloud, some sunny spells and isolated showers.
Longer spells of sunshine will develop in many areas in the evening, though cloud will thicken in the northwest later with patchy drizzle developing.
Temperatures today will range from 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in mostly moderate northwest winds, strong at times along northern coasts.
