Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, July 4

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath. File Picture: Damien Storan.

Welfare and fuel to be targeted in early budget: Extending current fuel rebates beyond budget day, another round of the €200 energy credit, and an autumn welfare bonus will all be part of the €6.7bn budget package to be approved in principle today. >>READ MORE.

Cork and Dublin set to be big winners in larger Dáil: Cork and Dublin are set to be the big winners as the next Dáil will have at least another 11 TDs, and at most another 21, on foot of an increase in the population, Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien has said. >>READ MORE.

'Opportunistic and punitive' - How an older person's charity left a staff member out in the cold: The actions of Active Retirement Ireland in this case would be heavily criticised by the WRC, which called the employee's dismissal “extremely harsh”, and something which “no reasonable employer would have [done] in the circumstances”. >>READ MORE.

New Covid-19 loan scheme for small businesses to be launched: A new Covid-19 loan scheme offering loans of up to €1.5m is to be launched on Monday as the country grapples with the latest coronavirus wave. >>READ MORE.

Explainer: The JP McManus Pro-Am — why are Tiger Woods and Jamie Dornan playing golf in Limerick this week?: The JP McManus Pro-Am (a sporting event where both professional career athletes and amateurs compete) is a charity fundraiser that started in 1990 at Limerick Golf Club, with the aim of raising much-needed funds for charities and organisations in the Mid-West region. >>READ MORE.

Commercial property space at 20-year low as market ramps up activity to meet demand: Commercial property space is at a 20-year low as there are fewer areas available to buy or lease than any point since 2002, a new report reveals. >>READ MORE.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston, who confirmed he was stepping down yesterday. Picture: INPHO/John McVitty

Kieran Kingston has stepped down - who will replace him as Cork manager?: Cork are on the hunt for a new hurling manager after Kieran Kingston confirmed Sunday that he is not seeking another term in charge. >>READ MORE.

Erica Cody: If I were to say yes to everything — I'd burn out: Dubliner Erica-Cody is quickly becoming a household name. >>READ MORE.

JP McManus Pro-Am: Behind the scenes of top class menu for Jamie Dornan and other stars: Loughlin Druhan, director of culinary at Adare Manor, tells us about the menu, meals, and preparation for the big event. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Two young men doing some early fishing under blue skies in Timoleague, West Cork. Picture: Martin Walsh.

It will be largely dry this morning with plenty of cloud, some sunny spells and isolated showers.

Longer spells of sunshine will develop in many areas in the evening, though cloud will thicken in the northwest later with patchy drizzle developing.

Temperatures today will range from 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in mostly moderate northwest winds, strong at times along northern coasts.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.